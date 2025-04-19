Ryan Coogler Reveals Kendrick Lamar Was Only Supposed To Record One Song For "Black Panther" Soundtrack

In a chat with LeBron James and "Interview" magazine, Ryan Coogler remembers Kendrick Lamar going above and beyond for him.

He never revealed what one song Lamar was initially supposed to do, but that's the very cool story about how we got the 14-song project he curated. While that entire project for Coogler was massive, fans have been absolutely enthralled with his latest work, Sinners. It also stars Michael B. Jordan, as well as Hailee Steinfeld, Jack O'Connell, Li Jun Li, Omar Miller, and Miles Caton.

As Coogler explains to LeBron James and Interview magazine, "[He] was supposed to do a song, so he and Dave Free came by and watched a bit of footage and then bounced. Then a few weeks later they hit me back like, 'Hey man, come listen to the music,' and they had a whole damn album," he revealed.

He continued, "Eventually I caught up with him a couple years ago [...] and just spoke about [how] his music affected me. He talked about my movies that he had seen, and we said if the opportunity comes, we’d love to work with each other on something."

