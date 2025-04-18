Ludwig Goransson & Don Toliver Bring A Delightful Modernized Take On Folk & Country With "Flames of Fortune"

Soundtracks sometimes don't get enough love when talking about the greatness of a film. They are crucial in setting the tone and getting the moviegoer invested in the story, setting, and more. Someone who knows a thing or two about that would composer and producer, Ludwig Goransson.
He's most likely had his fingerprints all over some of your favorite motion pictures and shows, especially over the last 10 years. The Sweden native has concocted soundtracks for Creed (one and two), multiple seasons of The Mandalorian, Oppenheimer, Tenet, and both Black Panther movies.
If you know anything about the latter projects (and Creed) you know that Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan have headlined those projects. Overall, they clearly have a lot of respect for Goransson's craft. So, it's not too surprising that they brought him on for Sinners.
This thriller/action/drama flick has been hyped up a lot and it's lived up to it in the early going. Out everywhere today, Sinners currently sits at a 97% on Rotten Tomatoes by critics and casual movie buffs. It takes place in 1930s Southern U.S., a time where blues, folk, and country music dominated.
Overall, Goransson does a great job paying respects to the sounds and instruments of that time. One of the highlights from the soundtrack is "Flames of Fortune" with Don Toliver. A Southern trap artist attempting country and folk, though? No way that would work.
Oh, contraire viewer. His unique singing voice actually complements the harmonica and banjo instrumentation perfectly. Ludwig Goransson adds a modern and grand twist to it with a rush of synth passages. Overall, its stunning, eerie, and adds a lot to the world of Sinners. Check it out below.
Ludwig Goransson & Don Toliver "Flames of Fortune"
Quotable Lyrics:
What am I here waitin' for?
Dance all night on the floor
Dance all night on the floor
'Cause I'm in here caught again
Remember this is starting here
Remember this, we partying