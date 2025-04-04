Rod Wave Reflects On His Resilient Journey To Stardom On "Sinners"

Rod Wave is lending his talents for the soon-to-be-released soundtrack for Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan's new film, "Sinners."

Rod Wave is now officially a part of it with this title track. The motion picture takes place in the 1930s in the Southern United States. With it going back to The Great Depression era, there's assumedly going to be a lot of talk about hardships through the lense of Black people. So, with that in mind, Rod Wave incorporated those ideas into this "Sinners" track. He does so with ease, blending the in the obstacles of the past such as slavery, to the setbacks he faces as a star musician. But like how his ancestors fought through to pave a brighter future, Rod is doing the same for himself and for those in life who need help.

Rod Wave has been recruited by a team behind a big movie coming out in a couple of weeks. That would be the minds behind the upcoming Sinners. It's directed by Ryan Coogler (Black Panther and Creed) and stars Michael B. Jordan. Other notable names include Hailee Steinfeld, Saul Williams, and producer, Ludwig Göransson. The latter is going to be handling the music, and he's widely recognized as one of the best in the business when it comes to composing. With on board, a soundtrack was bound to be evident. Sure enough, it is in the works. There's a good chance it will land on streaming services when Sinners premieres on April 18.

About The Author

