Rod Wave Recruits Lil Yachty & Lil Baby For “F*ck Fame”

BYCaroline Fisher215 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Rod Wave Last Lap Album CoverRod Wave Last Lap Album Cover
Rod Wave recently unveiled his new album, "Last Lap."

Late last week, Rod Wave unveiled his anxiously awaited sixth studio album, Last Lap. The 23-track project boasts just a few guest appearances from Rylo Rodriguez, Lil Baby, and Lil Yachty. The latter two rappers join the Florida-born artist for the song "F*ck Fame," which sees them delve into the trials and tribulations that can come along with fame.

The track is grounded by a mellow beat and features candid bars about fake friends, losing loved ones, and more. Overall, the song puts each artist’s talent on full display, and fans are here for the collab. "Ion expect a lil yachty and rod wave feature but ts hard," one YouTube commenter notes. "Damn this combo fire," another says.

Last Lap arrives just in time for Rod Wave’s tour in support of the project, which is scheduled to begin later this week. Moneybagg Yo and Toosii will accompany him on the North American leg of the tour. They’ll begin with a performance in Phoenix before hitting cities like Oakland, Sacramento, Houston, Dallas, Memphis, Detroit, Chicago, and more. The North American leg of the “Last Lap” tour will wrap up in December with a show in Ft. Lauderdale. What do you think of Rod Wave's new track featuring Lil Yachty and Lil Baby? Will you be adding "F*ck Fame" to your fall playlist or not? What about his new album, Last Lap? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: GloRilla & Megan Thee Stallion Pack A Punch On New Track “HOW I LOOK”

Rod Wave Delivers On New Album, Last Lap

Quotable Lyrics:

You know you can't be listenin' to blogs, them n****s, they don't know the half
I took so many L's, it's so much pain in my past

Read More: Pharrell Crafts A "L'EGO Odyssey" On New Song For His "Piece By Piece" Biopic: Stream

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
...