Rod Wave Recruits Lil Yachty & Lil Baby For “F*ck Fame”

Late last week, Rod Wave unveiled his anxiously awaited sixth studio album, Last Lap. The 23-track project boasts just a few guest appearances from Rylo Rodriguez, Lil Baby, and Lil Yachty. The latter two rappers join the Florida-born artist for the song "F*ck Fame," which sees them delve into the trials and tribulations that can come along with fame.

The track is grounded by a mellow beat and features candid bars about fake friends, losing loved ones, and more. Overall, the song puts each artist’s talent on full display, and fans are here for the collab. "Ion expect a lil yachty and rod wave feature but ts hard," one YouTube commenter notes. "Damn this combo fire," another says.

Last Lap arrives just in time for Rod Wave’s tour in support of the project, which is scheduled to begin later this week. Moneybagg Yo and Toosii will accompany him on the North American leg of the tour. They’ll begin with a performance in Phoenix before hitting cities like Oakland, Sacramento, Houston, Dallas, Memphis, Detroit, Chicago, and more. The North American leg of the “Last Lap” tour will wrap up in December with a show in Ft. Lauderdale. What do you think of Rod Wave's new track featuring Lil Yachty and Lil Baby? Will you be adding "F*ck Fame" to your fall playlist or not? What about his new album, Last Lap? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Rod Wave Delivers On New Album, Last Lap

