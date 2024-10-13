Pharrell Crafts A "L'EGO Odyssey" On New Song For His "Piece By Piece" Biopic: Stream

Pharrell built some impressive soundscapes on these new soundtrack cuts.

Pharrell is celebrating the release of his LEGO biopic Piece By Piece and its accompanying soundtrack, featuring some of his best, biggest, and most iconic hits along with a few new records. Moreover, one of these is the "VIRGINIA BOY" remix with Tyler, The Creator, which fans were very receptive to given their chemistry. But don't sleep on the expansive and wondrous "L'EGO Odyssey," which combines the producer and fashion creative's love of drama and atmosphere with some very interesting percussive choices, otherworldly synths, and his trademark earthy playfulness.

Furthermore, "L'EGO Odyssey" kicks off with a spotlit choir, followed by crisp Latin-inspired percussion and rubbery bass. The "Beautiful" star builds the progressive and ascending instrumental with string arrangements, quirky synths, bit-crushed hits of percussion, a brass section, and eventually, more grand and orchestral drums. In addition, it's an easy song to get absolutely lost in, something that's always been a quality of Pharrell's vibrant and more ambitious production efforts. Fortunately, this being a soundtrack cut doesn't make it as forced, clean, corporate, or corny as you might expect on paper.

What's more is that the Virginia native has much more to look forward to soon, as he will co-chair the 2025 Met Gala alongside A$AP Rocky. In all his endeavors, Pharrell stays winning. If you haven't heard "L'EGO Odyssey" or the Piece By Piece soundtrack yet, you can find it on YouTube below or via your favorite streaming service. Down there, you can also find some standout lyrics and the comments section for you to drop your thoughts on the song. As always, come back to HNHH for the best new music drops around the clock.

Pharrell's "L'EGO Odyssey": Stream