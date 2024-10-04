Lil Yachty, Swae Lee And Pharrell Get Surreal On "Doodleverse" Single

It sounds exactly like its title.

When you click on this song, via YouTube or streaming, you'll see the name Doodles. Don't get confused. Doodles is the name of the new duo formed by Lil Yachty and Swae Lee. It's an odd name, but it actually sums up the bouncy, happy-go-lucky tone of their music together. "Doodleverse" is the first Doodles single. And it features a guest appearance/production from Pharrell Williams. That is a lot of star power to have on one song. That's decades of hits in various styles, so it was hard to predict what this would sound like.

"Doodleverse" sounds like a hallucinatory dream in an Adult Swim show. It sounds both surreal and silly, especially with Lil Yachty taking center stage on the chorus. Getting him to sing about "Doodleverse," where all the Doodles live magically, is going to be a non-starter for some. We get it. If you're able to get over the Lil Yachty hurdle, though, you'll find that "Doodleverse" is a pretty fun song. Pharrell's production is bouncy and perfectly suited to the title. He probably comes in third in terms of vocal contributions, but that's only because Swae Lee steals the show. The former Rae Sremmurd rapper is able to float effortlessly over the beat, giving the song some much needed shape.

Lil Yachty's Playfulness Informs The Collab Single

