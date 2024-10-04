Joe Budden Celebrates The Rumored Cancelation Of Lil Yachty's Podcast

The podcaster was ecstatic.

Lil Yachty has seemingly gone from one drama to the next in 2024. The rapper formerly known for his fun-loving attitude and friendship with Drake has become a headline grabber. First, there was the whole situation in which he announced he won't be doing interviews anymore because of the way the internet reacted to his comments. Then, there was the Karrahbooo situation (read more about it here). Now, it's Lil Yachty's podcast, A Safe Place. And Joe Budden is loving all of it.

Lil Yachty has been co-hosting A Safe Place Podcast since June 2023. There have been several notable rappers who have appeared, but it appears as though the pod's days are numbered. Yachty's consistent co-host, MitchGoneMad, tweeted out that he's going to be needing a new job. "Currently practicing my putting the fries in the bag technique will update you soon," he wrote. When asked when a new episode is coming out, he responded: "Ngl i think bro rolling up that podcast in a backwood as we speak." Joe Budden has been watching all of this unfold, and he decided to celebrate the news on his podcast.

Joe Budden Played 'Another One Bites The Dust' On His Pod

Budden and the rest of his team read Mitch's tweets, then decided to flex their podcasting muscle. They threw on the Queen song "Another One Bites the Dust," as a means of celebrating the end of the Lil Yachty podcast experiment. "I know what he said," Joe Budden noted in regard to Mitch's tweets. "Hell is about to break loose!" Anybody who has a working knowledge of Budden and Lil Yachty know that there is no love lost between them. If anything, they have disliking each other from afar for nearly a decade.

Joe Budden went nuclear on Lil Yachty during a 2017 episode of Everyday Struggle. He got seethingly angry over the notion that Boat was young and just wanted to have fun. Memes ensued, and it remains one of the most iconic pieces of hip hop media in the 2010s. The tension hasn't died down, though. Lil Yachty claimed that he would "smoke" Budden if they were to rap on a song together during Budden's appearance on, you guessed it, A Safe Place Podcast. "If you give me one of them [video game-souding] Metroid beats," the podcaster joked. "Then you will have the better verse." Well, guess Joe got the last laugh.