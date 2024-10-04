Joe Budden Celebrates The Rumored Cancelation Of Lil Yachty's Podcast

BYElias Andrews
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Sean "Diddy" Combs, REVOLT, And AT&amp;T Host REVOLT Summit Kickoff Event At The Kings Theatre In New York
BROOKLYN, NEW YORK - JULY 24: Joe Budden speaks onstage during the REVOLT Summit Kickoff Event hosted by Sean “Diddy” Combs, REVOLT, and AT&amp;T at the Kings Theatre on July 24, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Revolt)
The podcaster was ecstatic.

Lil Yachty has seemingly gone from one drama to the next in 2024. The rapper formerly known for his fun-loving attitude and friendship with Drake has become a headline grabber. First, there was the whole situation in which he announced he won't be doing interviews anymore because of the way the internet reacted to his comments. Then, there was the Karrahbooo situation (read more about it here). Now, it's Lil Yachty's podcast, A Safe Place. And Joe Budden is loving all of it.

Lil Yachty has been co-hosting A Safe Place Podcast since June 2023. There have been several notable rappers who have appeared, but it appears as though the pod's days are numbered. Yachty's consistent co-host, MitchGoneMad, tweeted out that he's going to be needing a new job. "Currently practicing my putting the fries in the bag technique will update you soon," he wrote. When asked when a new episode is coming out, he responded: "Ngl i think bro rolling up that podcast in a backwood as we speak." Joe Budden has been watching all of this unfold, and he decided to celebrate the news on his podcast.

Read More: Joe Budden Warns Megan Thee Stallion Of Rap Beef & Success In Resurfaced Interview Clip

Joe Budden Played 'Another One Bites The Dust' On His Pod

Budden and the rest of his team read Mitch's tweets, then decided to flex their podcasting muscle. They threw on the Queen song "Another One Bites the Dust," as a means of celebrating the end of the Lil Yachty podcast experiment. "I know what he said," Joe Budden noted in regard to Mitch's tweets. "Hell is about to break loose!" Anybody who has a working knowledge of Budden and Lil Yachty know that there is no love lost between them. If anything, they have disliking each other from afar for nearly a decade.

Joe Budden went nuclear on Lil Yachty during a 2017 episode of Everyday Struggle. He got seethingly angry over the notion that Boat was young and just wanted to have fun. Memes ensued, and it remains one of the most iconic pieces of hip hop media in the 2010s. The tension hasn't died down, though. Lil Yachty claimed that he would "smoke" Budden if they were to rap on a song together during Budden's appearance on, you guessed it, A Safe Place Podcast. "If you give me one of them [video game-souding] Metroid beats," the podcaster joked. "Then you will have the better verse." Well, guess Joe got the last laugh.

Read More: Lil Yachty Savagely Roasts Kai Cenat For Trying To Start A Basketball Career

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias is a music writer at HotNewHipHop. He joined the site in 2024, and covers a wide range of topics, including pop culture, film, sports, and of course, hip-hop. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Friday, especially when it comes to the coverage of new albums and singles. His favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
...