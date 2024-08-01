Lil Yachty Claims He’s Leaving The Internet Amid Backlash For Drake & NYC Fashion Comments

Lil Yachty is fed up.

It's been a tough week for Lil Yachty, and it looks like the Georgia-born artist has had enough. Yesterday, for example, he got ripped apart for a few comments he made about New York City's fashion sense on his podcast. "As far as style goes, I don't think it's sh*t going on when it comes to New York fashion," he said. "Y'all like Purple Label, Amiri...and y'all wear a lot of y'all homeboy's brands. Y'all wear all y'all's homie's sh*t. I know, we can tell."

Yachty then appeared on the Flagrant podcast, where he discussed Drake's viral lyrical battle with Kendrick Lamar, and admitted that he regrets weighing in. “I talked to him and that sh*t didn’t bother him. As it shouldn’t, he’s the f*cking guy. If I had $700 million you couldn’t talk to me either," he added of Drizzy. “I think people just hate on Drake because he’s the guy... It’s also because he f*cked everyone’s b*tch.

Lil Yachty Has Had Enough

Of course, these remarks also earned him a great deal of backlash too. Now, he's taken to Instagram Live to announce that he's done with the internet for the time being. According to him, he still has obligations related to his podcast, but won't be posting otherwise. "I'm gone off this internet sh*t... Contracted to do this podcast sh*t unfortunately but I ain't posting no more sh*t," he said. "I'm deleting the apps off my phone, swear to God."