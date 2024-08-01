Lil Yachty Claims Drake Leak "Supersoak" Will Never Get An Official Release

No CDQ anytime soon.

Lil Yachty had a lot to say on the Flagrant podcast. The rapper has developed a reputation for being Drake's best friend in the music industry, so naturally he was bombarded with 6 God questions. One such question pertained to the recent collaboration between Yachty and Drake, "S.O.D. (Supersoak)." The song was played by Kai Cenat during a recent Twitch stream, and fans have been eager to know when the official version will be released on streaming. According to Lil Yachty, the answer is never.

Lil Boat revealed he was the one who sent "S.O.D." to Kai Cenat. "I sent a song to Kai to leak," he told host Andrew Schultz. The rapper then explained the reasoning behind the Twitch pivot: him and Drake couldn't get the sample for the song cleared. "We couldn't get the sample," he added. "So I just let Kai play it." Schultz asked whether "S.O.D." would ever see the light of day, and Lil Yachty said no. He was ultimately, pleased, however, by how much attention the song got from the leak. "It's everywhere," the rapper noted.

Lil Yachty Leaked The Song To Kai Cenat On Purpose

More questions surfaced. Schultz was puzzled as to how an artist of Drake's stature couldn't secure a sample clearance. Apparently, it came down to religious beliefs. "S.O.D." samples an IG post, and the person who made the post didn't approve of the song's lyrical content. "He went down like a Christian path," the rapper explained. Lil Yachty claimed he didn't get a chance to make the influencer an offer, however, before he was turned down. "I don't even think we got into money, " the rapper recalled. "He was just like, 'no.' It was crazy."