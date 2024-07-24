Kai Cenat Premieres New Drake And Lil Yachty Song During Live Stream

Another day, another Drake leak.

Kai Cenat has skin in the hip-hop game. At least, he's notable enough to warrant a mention. Drake referenced the Twitch streamer by name on his Kendrick Lamar diss, "Push Ups." He also showed love to Cenat during a 2023 show. "Make some noise for my brother Kai Cenat one time in here, you know," the rapper told the Atlanta crowd. The two appear to be on good terms, but fans were still totally caught off guard on July 23, when Cenat played a previously unreleased collab between Drake and Lil Yachty.

The song doesn't have an official title, but Kai Cenat lets the entire thing play while he reacts in real time. The Twitch streamer counts down from ten before premiering the song, which he seemingly had never heard before. The beat and smooth cadence of the opening verse is classic Drake, or at least, the Drake that fans have gotten in the 2020s. His flow is reminiscent of numerous tracks on Her Loss (2022) and For All the Dogs (2023). Mileage may vary. That being said, Kai Cenat loves it. He struts around the room while Drizzy makes reference to an unfaithful woman.

Drake And Lil Yachty Skate Over A Moody Instrumental

The rapper also drops the line "Cleopatra working at the Pyramid tonight." This seems like a direct nod to Frank Ocean's 2012 single "Pyramids." There's a brief instrumental break in between Drake and Yachty's verse, and Kai Cenat grows impatient. "Where you at, Boat," he asks. The rapper then hops on the track with his trademark vocal warble. Yachty doesn't flow as smoothly as Drake, but his bizarre inflections are more in line with what his fans like. Overall, the untitled song is pleasantly catchy. Not a smash, but the kind of deep cut that could anchor the back end of an album.