Did Drake Diss Soulja Boy On New Lil Yachty Collaboration?

Fans think Drake had words for Soulja Boy on the unreleased track.

Drake teamed up with Lil Yachty for a new unreleased collaboration tentatively titled, "Super Soak," on which he possibly fired back at Soulja Boy for his recent posts on social media. Kai Cenat premiered the song during a live stream on Tuesday night. On the song, he raps: “I’m watching the moves, playin’ it close / SOD, super soak.” Some fans have been linking the bar to Soulja's 2007 song, “Super Soak.”

The song premiere comes after Soulja chimed in on Drake and Kendrick Lamar's recent feud on X (formerly Twitter). “Swag Season July 28 never let a n***a try me like I’m Drake,” Soulja wrote on the platform, earlier this month. “You disappointed me. @Drake.” In a follow-up, he added: “Doing all them weak ass songs with them n****z look where It got u none of them n****z you collab with or took on tour had yo back @Drake.”

Drake & Lil Yachty Attend 21 Savage's Freaknik22: The Sequel

ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 22: Drake and Lil Yachty attend 21 Savage's Freaknik22: The Sequel at Underground Atlanta on October 22, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/ GettyImages)

It was far from the first time Soulja had been critical of Drizzy. Back in 2019, he went off on the Toronto rapper during an appearance on The Breakfast Club at which point Charlamagne referred to Drake as “the biggest rapper in the world.” Soulja fired back in a video that quickly went viral: "Draaaaakkkkkkeeee?! That n***a who got bodied by Pusha T? Drake?! Y’all n****s better stop playing with me in here. Y’all talking about the light-skinned n***a from [Degrassi]? Stop playing with me like I didn’t teach Drake everything he know.”

Kai Cenat Premieres New Drake & Lil Yachty Song

Check out the Cenat's premiere of the "Super Soak" track above. Neither artist has confirmed an official release for the highly-anticipated song. Be on the lookout for further updates on Drake and Lil Yachty on HotNewHipHop.