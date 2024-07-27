Soulja Boy Threatens Drake After Hearing Alleged "Super Soak" Diss

Soulja wants to go to war.

Drake can't go more than a week without angering another rapper. The Toronto star is still reeling from the fallout of the Kendrick Lamar battle. "Not Like Us" is still near the top of the charts. He claimed that he's going to get back to making hits for his fans, but he didn't mention the subs he'd be throwing at his peers. Kai Cenat previewed a Drake and Lil Yachty collab during a recent Twitch stream, and many fans believe the 6 God was taking shots at Soulja Boy. Soulja seemingly agreed, and he took to IG Live to make his feelings on the matter clear.

Soulja Boy did not beat around the bush. He called Drake out by name and told him to stand on business if he wants to beef. "Drake, you up here talkin’ about some S.O.D. super soak," the rapper posited. "Boy, stop playin wit me, boy. That better be a f*cking shout out, n**ga." If he finds out that it was a diss, then Soulja Boy is going to declare war on Drake. "You better keep that sh*t light, my boy," he asserted. "This your first and only warning." After the warning was made clear, the "Crank That" star got down to talking tough. "This not gon’ be the best idea for you, family," he told Drizzy. He then urged Drake to "speak on how you feel" so the two men can "get to it."

Soulja Boy Has Been Criticizing Drake For Years

Soulja Boy and Drake have not had a good relationship over the years. There was a period in which they were cool. Soulja produced the beat for Drake's classic "We Made It" in 2013, but outside of that, Soulja has made his hatred for the 6 God crystal clear. During his IG Live rant, he joked about Drizzy losing the aforementioned rap battle to Kendrick Lamar. "How the f*ck you let Kendrick Lamar cook yo a*s," the rapper asked. "And then the first thing you respond is you tryna come at me." Soulja Boy went on to restate that the OVO founder doesn't want more smoke. "I’m tellin’ you, my n**ga, Imma get on your a*s," he promised.