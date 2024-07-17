Soulja Boy Continues Drake Tirade With Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” Lyrics

BYCaroline Fisher175 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
BET Experience 2024 Fan Fest
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 29: Soulja Boy attends BET Experience 2024 Fan Fest at Los Angeles Convention Center on June 28, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
Soulja Boy isn't letting up.

It's no secret that Drake hate has been rampant ever since his viral lyrical battle with Kendrick Lamar. The feud left many of the Toronto hitmaker's fans and peers disappointed, and apparently, Soulja Boy is no exception. Earlier this week, the "Crank That" artist took to X to sound off about Drizzy's performance in the "20 v. 1," making it clear that he was less than impressed.

"You disappointed me @Drake," he wrote. "Doing all them weak a** songs with them n***az look where It got u none of them n***az you collab with or took on tour had yo back." Unfortunately for Drizzy, however, he wasn't quite finished. Today, he hopped on the platform once again with some more harsh words, this time from Kendrick himself.

Read More: Soulja Boy Has A Harsh Message For Drake After Kendrick Lamar Battle

Soulja Boy Goes After Drake Again

"Freaky a** n***a @Drake," he wrote simply, quoting Kendrick's track "Not Like Us." While Soulja Boy and Drake haven't always been on the best of terms, it remains unclear why Soulja chose now to go after Drake. Regardless, he doesn't appear to be holding back, and he's certainly not alone. Recently, it was also reported that Drizzy's Toronto mansion flooded, which Kendrick fans had a field day with. Rick Ross even got in on the trolling, chalking up the undoubtedly pricey damage to "minor issues."

Drake isn't the only person Soulja Boy has taken aim at as of late, however. Last month, he also revived his feud with Meek Mill with some jokes about his alleged relationship with Diddy on Instagram Live, when he and a friend accidentally wore the same hoodie. "This n***a got the same hoodie, no Diddy, man," he said. "I ain’t on that Meek Mill-Diddy sh*t," he said. "I ain’t on no Diddy sh*t, man." What do you think of Soulja Boy taking to X with more harsh words for Drake? Are you surprised or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Soulja Boy Revives Meek Mill Feud With "No Diddy" Jokes

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
...