Soulja Boy Continues Drake Tirade With Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” Lyrics

Soulja Boy isn't letting up.

It's no secret that Drake hate has been rampant ever since his viral lyrical battle with Kendrick Lamar. The feud left many of the Toronto hitmaker's fans and peers disappointed, and apparently, Soulja Boy is no exception. Earlier this week, the "Crank That" artist took to X to sound off about Drizzy's performance in the "20 v. 1," making it clear that he was less than impressed.

"You disappointed me @Drake," he wrote. "Doing all them weak a** songs with them n***az look where It got u none of them n***az you collab with or took on tour had yo back." Unfortunately for Drizzy, however, he wasn't quite finished. Today, he hopped on the platform once again with some more harsh words, this time from Kendrick himself.

Soulja Boy Goes After Drake Again

"Freaky a** n***a @Drake," he wrote simply, quoting Kendrick's track "Not Like Us." While Soulja Boy and Drake haven't always been on the best of terms, it remains unclear why Soulja chose now to go after Drake. Regardless, he doesn't appear to be holding back, and he's certainly not alone. Recently, it was also reported that Drizzy's Toronto mansion flooded, which Kendrick fans had a field day with. Rick Ross even got in on the trolling, chalking up the undoubtedly pricey damage to "minor issues."