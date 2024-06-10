Soulja Boy Revives Meek Mill Feud With "No Diddy" Jokes

Soulja Boy isn't letting up on Meek Mill.

Soulja Boy isn't letting up on his jokes about Meek Mill and Diddy, after engaging in a feud with the rappers earlier this year. Streaming live on Instagram, over the weekend, he revealed that he and a friend were wearing the same hoodie. In turn, he joked that they were nothing like Meek Mill and Diddy.

“This n***a got the same hoodie, no Diddy, man. I ain’t on that Meek Mill-Diddy sh*t," he said. "I ain’t on no Diddy sh*t, man. He just so happened to get the same hoodie I got. “I ain’t on that Diddy sh*t, bro. I ain’t f*cking with that Diddy sh*t. No Diddy, n***a. On my momma. Everybody say, ‘No Diddy.'”

Meek Mill & Diddy Attend Christian Combs' Birthday Party

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - APRIL 04: Rapper Meek Mill (L) and entertainment mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs attend Christian Casey Combs' 16th birthday party at 1OAK on April 4, 2014 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images)

Soulja and Meek have traded shots on social media multiple times in recent weeks. In one since-deleted post, Meek wrote: “Soulja if you say you’re gonna smoke somebody and they see you and actually smoke you it’s self defence… y’all losing touch if reality for some likes and clout insane.” Soulja fired back simply: “Didn’t Diddy f*ck u in the ass?” Soulja was referencing rumors stemming from producer Lil Rod's lawsuit against the Bad Boy mogul, in which he claims Diddy once bragged about having a relationship with a rapper from Philadelphia. It's one of several lawsuits Diddy is facing with allegations of sexual misconduct. While he's denied all of the claims, he did apologize for an incident involving Cassie featured in a video CNN published, last month.

Soulja Boy Trolls Meek Mill & Diddy

