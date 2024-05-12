Soulja Boy Unleashes On 21 Savage For Defending Metro Boomin Amid Resurfaced Diss Drama

2023 Rolling Loud Los Angeles
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 03: Soulja Boy performs during 2023 Rolling Loud Los Angeles at Hollywood Park Grounds on March 03, 2023 in Inglewood, California.

Soulja Boy didn't let 21 Savage's comment slide.

Recently, Soulja Boy took to Instagram Live to vent about a resurfaced Tweet from Metro Boomin, prompting 21 Savage to chime in. "My phone rings to come to the studio with Jeezy," the Tweet reads. "Yours rings to send Soulja Boy a pack of beats. Sit down." It was originally written back in 2012, but regardless, he wants it deleted. "F*ck is you talking about Metro Groomin?" he said, "Go delete that Tweet... I don't give a f*ck if it was three years old, I don't give a f*ck if it was 20 years old."

Soulja Boy then claimed that Metro Boomin had "24 hours" to remove the Tweet, leaving 21 Savage curious. "Or what," he asked in Akademiks' comments section. Now, Soulja Boy has gone after both of them in a heated Twitter spree, and taken his complaints to Instagram Live once again.

Soulja Boy Pops Off On Instagram Live

In a clip from his Instagram Live, he hurls countless insults at 21 Savage, clowning him for being from the UK and questioning why he didn't stick up for Drake amid his recent viral beef. To answer 21 Savage's question, he also clarified that if the Tweet isn't deleted, he plans to "slap the f*ck" out of both him and Metro. "You think I'm scared of a British rapper?" he asked, "You was born in Britain."

He then went on to accuse 21 Savage of turning soft ever since joining Drake on tour, telling him he's lucky he's on probation. Clearly, he didn't take the comment lightly and doesn't plan to let it slide. 21 Savage has yet to respond. What do you think of Soulja Boy popping off over Metro Boomin's resurfaced Tweet? Is he overreacting? What about 21 Savage jumping in? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

