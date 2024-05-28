Soulja Boy Faces Call To Be Banned From The U.K. Over His 21 Savage Comments

British rapper K-Trap wants Soulja Boy banned from entering the United Kingdom after his recent remarks while feuding with 21 Savage. He had made fun of 21 for being born in Great Britain, arguing that he wouldn't be scared of someone from the region.

“We can’t let Soulja Boy come to the U.K.,” K-Trap said during an interview with Billy the Goat as caught by AllHipHop. He added: "That was disrespectful. Any [American rappers] that’s come and locked in with real street n****s know it’s serious.” K-Trap also mentioned rappers from the United States always staying in luxury hotels when they visit London.

Soulja Boy Performs On Tour In Atlanta

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 10: Rapper Soulja Boy performs onstage during his Soulja. World tour at Buckhead Theatre on September 10, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

As for Soulja's beef with 21 Savage, he was upset with the rapper for defending Metro Boomin as the two were going at it on social media. “You think I’ma let a p*ssy-ass n***a from Britain talk to me crazy? You lame as f*ck, n***a,” he said on Instagram Live. “Take your p*ssy ass back to Britain, b*tch.” 21 fired back "I been in Atlanta since 1st grade lost my virginity there got shot there in and out of juvenile there. I went from the hospital in London straight to the projects yall think London is rodeo dr lol.” Soulja even continued to go after 21 despite eventually apologizing to Metro Boomin.

K-Trap Responds To Soulja Boy's Take On Great Britain

While 21 Savage was born in London, he and his mother moved to Atlanta when he was just seven years old. Check out K-Trap's comments on what Soulja had to say about the U.K. above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Soulja Boy on HotNewHipHop.

