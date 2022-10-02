If you’re looking for some new UK rap or just want to vibe to some drill beats this week, K-Trap has the album for you. The South London drill rapper has just dropped the sequel to his 2017 project, The Last Whip, and it’s 19 tracks’ worth of pure bars and bass.

This new album comes just a few months after K-Trap, real name Devonte Kasi Martin Perkins, released his collaborative mixtape with fellow British rapper Blade Brown in March titled Joints. Like that project, The Last Whip II is a straightforward drill project with a few genre diversions here and there in the tracklist. It’s the formula you would expect: the classic drill flow, atmospheric instrumentals with little melody, sliding and heavy bass that moves the track forward, and the syncopated drill rhythm that’s become a staple trend in the 2020s.

However, there are a few stylistic shifts in the album. There are some songs on here that employ more traditional trap drum patterns and flows, namely “Busy,” “Molly Mae” (which actually has a surprising West Coast/Michigan bounce to it), and “Quarter Mill Ticket.” There’s also “Eloquent,” a moody dancehall-flavored track that serves as The Last Whip II‘s moment of respite.

🎙@ktrap19 Returns To 'Mad About Bars' To Drop A Hard New Freestyle https://t.co/3PUuHaZO8v — GRM Daily (@GRMDAILY) October 2, 2022

The album might be pretty one-note as far as its drill style, but at the center of it all are K-Trap’s dominant bars, flows, and confident delivery. There’s also some variety in here to ease new listeners who might not be familiar with drill. If that sounds like you, this album is a textbook display of that style. Why can’t today be the day you give it a shot?

Check out K-Trap’s latest album The Last Whip II below.

Tracklist

1. Spoilt

2. Extra Sleeve (feat. Headie One)

3. G19

4. Busy

5. Duck & Dive

6. Major Scrape (feat. S Loud)

7. Rolling

8. Golden Goal (feat. LD)

9. Who Wanna (feat. Krept & Konan)

10. Interlude

11. Shipping Costs (feat. M Huncho)

12. Molly Mae (feat. Young’s Teflon)

13. Rapper (feat. Reekz MB)

14. Charts

15. Quarter Mill Ticket

16. Super Bowl

17. Eloquent (feat. Odeal)

18. Feel It

19. Manners