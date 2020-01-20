grime
- MusicDizzee Rascal "Don't Take It Personal" ReviewDizzee Rascal is “flying, smiling and vibing” on his latest album. It is an enjoyable listen, but does not go far beyond that.By Wyatt Westlake
- MusicStormzy Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The RapperExplore Stormzy's journey to fame, his chart-topping hits, and how he amassed his impressive net worth in 2024.By Jake Skudder
- MusicSkepta Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The RapperA pioneer and trendsetter, Skepta's emerged as one of the most pivotal rappers in UK's ever-influential music scene. By Jake Skudder
- MusicBugzy Malone Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The RapperExplore Bugzy Malone's journey from humble beginnings to grime royalty, delving into his net worth and impact on the music scene.By Jake Skudder
- SongsStormzy And RAYE Deliver Vintage Vibes On "The Weekend"Stormzy teamed up with R&B star RAYE for a new love song.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicStormzy’s Best Rap Collaborations: Headie One, Dave & MoreOver the course of his career, the UK icon has worked with rap and grime legends and has also allowed new artists to shine on his albums. By Wyatt Westlake
- MixtapesK-Trap Drops Grimy New Album, "The Last Whip II"The latest project from the UK drill artist is his second album of the year.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- NewsA1 X J1 & Tion Wayne Team Up For "Night Away (Dance)" Single & Music VideoThe new arrival puts a spin on J. Lo and Pitbull's 2010 dance track "On The Floor."By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureDJ Scholar Of Ruff Sqwad Has Reportedly DiedTributes have been pouring in from devastated fans.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicDizzee Rascal Denies Headbutting Ex-GirlfriendDizzee Rascal faces charges from a domestic dispute.By Milca P.
- CrimeWiley Facing Assault & Burglary ChargeThe Grime MC is facing criminal charges for alleged assault.By Milca P.
- NewsTion Wayne Taps ArrDee For "Wid It"Tion Wayne and ArrDee collab again for some drill heat.By Joe Abrams
- SongsMez Pays Homage On New Track "Jme"Mez delivers proper tribute to the Boy Better Know honcho.By Milca P.
- NewsDave & Stormzy Glide On "Clash""Clash" is the first single off of Dave's upcoming album.By Yoni Yardeni
- MusicDave Announces New Album "We're All Alone In This Together"The album is set to release July 23rd.By Yoni Yardeni
- NewsSmoove'L Displays Immense Confidence On Energetic New Single "GRIME"Smoove'L remains one of the most consistent drill artists out of Brooklyn.By Alexander Cole
- NewsAJ Tracey & Unknown T Unite For "Black & Proud"AJ Tracey and Unknown T talk their roots in their contribution to "Reprise: A Roc Nation Album."By Dre D.
- NewsGhetts & Skepta Link Up At Last For Fiery "IC3"Skepta and Ghetts finally link up for a blistering indictment of anti-Black racism.By Dre D.
- MusicUK Rapper Bugzy Malone "Seriously Injured" In Motorcycle AccidentUK grime star, Bugzy Malone, was involved in a motorcycle accident in Manchester on Wednesday, from which he suffered serious injuries.By Lynn S.
- SongsWiley Drops Remix Of 2008's "Wearing My Rolex"Wiley reworks a classic.By Milca P.
- NewsBugzy Malone Calls On Skip Marley For "Cause A Commotion"Bugzy Malone shares a new releease.By Milca P.