Digga D Responds To Central Cee's Disses From Behind Bars

Central Cee's new single "CC Freestyle" contained some not-so-subtle shots at frequent rival Digga D, who took some time out of his prison stint to respond to it via an Instagram community page. Moreover, on Thursday night (May 9), he added onto his wait for a trial on drug charges by anticipating an eventual showdown with his fellow U.K. rapper. "I ain’t Drake or Kendrick," Digga wrote, referencing their ongoing beef and suggesting that, if he and Cench really go at it, it's not going to be for rap beef, but rather something much more dangerous and serious. "N***as like sneak dissing in the UK,” he concluded. “I shouldn’t even say n***as."

Furthermore, the two drill and grime artists have a lot of built-up animosity over the years stemming from alleged criminal group ties, physical run-ins, and confrontations. For example, Digga D's entourage allegedly stabbed Central Cee's brother back in the day, something that the former even referenced in an unreleased 2021 freestyle. Here's what the Might Delete Later collaborator had to say about Digga on "CC Freestyle." "Surrender your flag because you’re not no Crip / I trapped and it changed my life /You trapped and all that you got was blues."

Digga D Responds To Central Cee

"I’m a millionaire, bro, what about you?... They book me in L.A., they book you in Leicester," Central Cee also raps on the cut. As for Digga D, we know that he's never been shy about making his hectic and dangerous lifestyle evident on social media, such as him recording what seemed like a police raid on his home on Instagram Live. As such, we can't really tell where this feud will go, especially considering that one of the opponents is behind bars. Still, hopefully they keep things to the bars themselves and sharpen their pens rather than their blades.

Meanwhile, with what looks like an Ice Spice collab on the way, Central Cee is probably poised to stay relevant and representative for the U.K. hip-hop scene, with Digga D not too far behind. They might clash again in the future, but at this point, they both clearly want to handle their careers differently. Whether this leads to subliminals for the rest of their careers or a one-on-one is anyone's guess. But considering the temperature in rap music right now, all is fair in love and war.

