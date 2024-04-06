Central Cee Thanks J. Cole For “Might Delete Later” Collaboration

Central Cee shared a back-and-forth he had with J. Cole over text while thanking him on social media for the opportunity to appear on his new surprise project, Might Delete Later. In the messages, Cole sends him the beat for “H.Y.B.” and Cee agrees to feature on it. “@realcoleworld thank you [goat emoji],” Cee wrote.

The mixtape has been trending on social media for its closing track, “7 Minute Drill,” on which Cole addresses Kendrick Lamar’s recent diss on the song, “Like That.” Throughout the lyrics, Cole routinely praises Lamar before bringing criticism. “Your first sh*t was classic, your last sh*t was tragic/ Your second sh*t put n****s to sleep, but they gassed it/ Your third sh*t was massive and that was your prime/ I was trailin’ right behind and I just now hit mine,” he raps. At another point, he compares himself to Wesley Snipes’ character Nino in New Jack City.

Central Cee Performs At Parklife Festival

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JUNE 11: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Central Cee performs on day 1 of Parklife Festival at Heaton Park on June 11, 2022, in Manchester, England. (Photo by Burak Cingi/Redferns)

The feud began when Cole compared himself to Lamar on his Drake collaboration, "First Person Shooter." He rapped: “Love when they argue the hardest MC / Is it K. Dot? Is it Aubrey? Or me? / We the big three, like we started a league.” Lamar fired back on Metro Boomin and Future's new collaborative album, We Don't Trust You. “Yeah get up with me, f*ck sneak dissing / ‘First Person Shooter,’ I hope they came with three switches,” he rapped. “Motherf*ck the big three, n***a, it’s just big me.” While he's referenced the beef in several Instagram captions, Drake has yet to respond to the diss with music of his own.

Central Cee Shows Love To J. Cole

