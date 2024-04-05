J Cole Drops Surprise Album "Might Delete Later" And Disses Kendrick Lamar In The Process

J Cole came through and shocked the world this morning as he delivered a surprise album called "Might Delete Later." Overall, no one thought this was going to happen. After all, he had noted that his next album would be The Fall Off. Thankfully, you don't have to worry. As he explains on this album, The Fall Off is still on the way. That said, we now have 12 new Cole tracks to sink our teeth into. This comes amid his new feud with Kendrick Lamar, which was sparked thanks to the "Like That" verse.

In fact, Cole comes through with a response to Kendrick on this album. However, you will have to skip all the way to the final track to get it. On "7 Minute Drill," Cole takes aim at the fact that Kendrick is someone who takes large breaks between albums. He also goes on to say that albums like To Pimp A Butterfly are boring and that Mr. Morale was tragic. Ultimately, this is the kind of response that is going to elicit a ton of comments on social media. Whether or not it works out for Cole in the end, remains to be seen.

J Cole With A New Album

As for the rest of the album, there are definitely some interesting features here. He gets Kendrick's former labelmate Ab-Soul on the song "Pi." He also delivered features from artists like Cam'ron and Bas. Daylyt, Ari Lennox, Young Dro, and Gucci Mane can also be found throughout the tracklist. No matter what, it's J Cole, so you know people are going to tune in and listen.

Let us know what you think of this new project from J Cole, in the comments section down below. Did you enjoy his comments directed at Kendrick Lamar? Do you think this was enough of a response? Can Kendrick come back with fire? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Tracklist:

1. Pricey ft. Young Dro & Gucci Mane

2. Crocodile Tearz

3. Ready '24 ft. Cam'ron

4. Huntin Wabbitz

5. H.Y.B. ft. Central Cee & Bas

6. Fever

7. Stickz N Stonez

8. Pi ft. Daylyt & Ab-Soul

9. Stealth Mode ft. Bas

10. 3001

11. Trae The Truth in Ibiza

12. 7 Minute Drill

