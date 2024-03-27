J Cole Continues To Tease "The Fall Off": "Might Delete Vol. 2" Takeaways

J Cole recently teased his upcoming album The Fall Off with a vlog titled Might Delete Later Vol. 2. The video follows a similar format to Vol. 1, and offers fans a glimpse into Cole's day-to-day studio sessions, collaborative partners, and even provides a brief snippet of unreleased music. These breadcrumbs have kept fans hyped for his upcoming long-awaited seventh studio album. Let's take a moment to dive into the content presented in the latest volume of J Cole's vlog series, and highlight some of the most interesting and important moments shown in the brief outing.

The Video Has A Retro Vibe

J Cole's Might Delete Later Vol. 2 features a series of retro-style video editing choices, with grainy footage reminiscent of early MTV documentaries, and old-school video game graphic menus serving as interstitials to the clips shown. The whole piece is very similar in feel to JPEGMAFIA and Danny Brown's visual release of the Scaring The Hoes: DLC pack last July. For now, it remains unclear whether these editing choices are thematically relevant to J Cole's upcoming body of work or if they simply serve as artistic flourishes to give the "Might Delete Later" series a bold and unique identity.

Elsewhere in the vlog, J Cole shoots hoops in his prototype pair of Dreamer Indie 5000's. The sneakers appear to be a new fully independent venture from Cole, without collaboration or oversight from any major clothing retailers. While little information is available about the sneakers currently, they offer an old-school aesthetic that complements the retro video style of "Might Delete Later Vol. 2." Fans speculate that the shoes will release around the same time as The Fall Off, as Cole has been wearing the Indie 5000's on stage during recent performances and courtside at various NBA games.

Cole Has Some Major Talent In The Studio With Him

In the video, J Cole reveals that he has spent so much time fine-tuning and perfecting The Fall Off that he has produced nearly 6 albums' worth of material, some of which will likely never see the light of day. Luckily, the 39-year-old rapper has plenty of talented peers to parse through the drafts with him, as "Might Delete Later Vol. 2" showcases a wide array of popular rappers and producers popping into the studio. While it's never made clear if any of the other big names in the video are laying guest verses on J Cole's upcoming music, or just stopping by to hang out, Might Delete Later Vol. 2 sees appearances from the likes of Drake, Lil Yachty, Central Cee, Bas, and Benny The Butcher, as well as a first-time meeting between Cole and Sexyy Red.

J Cole can also be seen nodding his head to a vibrant Conductor Williams beat, which fans would surely be hyped to hear the Dreamville head rapping over. Rumors suggest that The Fall Off may feature production from Metro Boomin. However, this collaboration could be in jeopardy since Metro has teamed up with Kendrick Lamar on the diss track "Like That," aimed at Drake and J Cole.

Several New Previews Can Be Heard Throughout The Vlog

Like the first edition of Might Delete Later, J Cole previewed some new music in the latest outing that has fans buzzing online. The second volume in the series offers a much wider array of sounds than the first, with Cole dropping several beats and freestyles which may or may not find their way to seeing a full proper release. Most notably, Cole teased a roughly 90-second long track which sees him taking his bicycle for a spin through the neighborhood while waxing poetic about his blessings and his elite pen game.

J Cole concludes Might Delete Later Vol. 2 with yet another brief snippet, and an "as seen on TV" style screen saver offering a phone number that fans can call or text. Reaching out to the number provides listeners with another snippet, and offers the opportunity to receive text updates on Cole's upcoming work. For now, The Fall Off still has no official release date, though the latest teasers from Might Delete Later Vol. 2 indicate the project is just around the corner.