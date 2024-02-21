J. Cole Shares Snippet Of New Song "Might Delete Later"

Fans of J. Cole are hoping that it's a big year for the rapper. He hasn't released a new project since 2021's The Off-Season. But it's been even longer that he's been teasing a new album called The Fall Off. Despite his time away from releasing much of his own material he's appeared on some high-profile features. Last year he scored his first ever number one hit by teaming up with Drake for the song "First Person Shooter." He also featured on another one of the biggest rap hits of the year, Lil Durk's "All My Life" which won the Grammys for Best Melodic Rap Performance earlier this month.

But now Cole appears to be shifting his focus back to his own material. Earlier today he shared a black and white video teasing some new music that could be called "Might Delete Later." In the video he shares two minutes of a song with an accompanying video that sees him rapping in various locations around a hotel. In the song itself he addresses those asking him for favors who haven't done anything to earn them. The song starts off with just a spare piano instrumental before drums eventually kick in. But shortly after Cole spits a bar about being interrupted by the cops after which he is literally interrupted in the video. Check out the teaser below.

J. Cole Gets His New Era Underway

If J. Cole did drop new music soon he would have the perfect opportunity to debut it live. He's currently on tour with Drake for the second leg of the It's All A Blur tour. Drake has already teased new music during a recent show and Cole following in line could make for some of the most hype concerts of 2024.

J. Cole has also continued to be a favorite rapper among other rappers. Just last week his one time collaborator Benny The Butcher labelled Cole as the best rapper alive. What do you think of the snippet of new music J. Cole shared? Are you excited for the potential release of The Fall Off? Let us know in the comment section below.

