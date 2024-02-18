Benny The Butcher Labels J. Cole The Best Rapper Alive

Benny The Butcher says that his “Johnny P’s Caddy" collaborator, J. Cole, is the best rapper alive. He made the case for the Dreamville artist during an interview with HipHopDX. Additionally, he reflected on attending a writing camp with the Dreamville roster.

“I’ma have to say Cole [is the best rapper alive],” he said. “Like right now, fresh in my memory right now. It gotta be that kid there, man. It’s a different aura with him, right? He always been a contender but I feel like he’s coming into his own right and standing over it. You know how [Lil] Wayne said he’s claiming it? I kinda feel like he’s claiming it right now. And he’s done enough where he could claim it."

Read More: Benny The Butcher Praises J. Cole For Recognizing His Status In The Game

Benny The Butcher Celebrates The Release Of "Everbody Can't Go"

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 29: Benny The Butcher attends the "Everybody Can't Go" Album Release Party on January 29, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

As for the writing camp, Benny added: “I was at the Revenge of the Dreamers writing camp not too long ago and [J. Cole] was in there every day going crazy. It was fire. A whole bunch of rappers in there – JID, Smino, Daylyt, me, Cole. A bunch of producers – [so many] I can’t even remember… Westside Gunn, Lil Yachty was through there.” Benny previously named Cole's contribution to "Johnny P’s Caddy" the best guest verse of his career during an interview at the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards. Check out his full comments on J. Cole below.

Benny The Butcher Discusses J. Cole

Benny recently dropped his long-awaited fourth studio album, Everybody Can't Go. It features collaborations with Armani Caesar, Babyface Ray, Conway the Machine, Jadakiss, Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, Stove God Cooks, and Westside Gunn, among others. Be on the lookout for further updates on Benny The Butcher and J. Cole on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: J. Cole Admits That He “Almost” Wishes That “First Person Shooter” Did Not Go Number One

[Via]