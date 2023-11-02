Benny The Butcher Praises J. Cole For Recognizing His Status In The Game

Benny The Butcher and J. Cole have a lot of love for each other, not just as collaborators, but as top-dog lyricists in the game. It's an appreciation and respect that they often talk about, especially when it comes to Benny's belief that Cole is the best rapper right now. Moreover, he recently spoke about the Dreamville boss' important place within hip-hip to Elliott Wilson on the Rap Radar podcast. During the Griselda alum's remarks, he lamented many of the most commercially successful or prominent MCs today "not [being] worried about pushing the culture forward." But the North Carolina spitter knows this very well, and that's why The Butcher gives him his flowers whenever he gets the chance.

"A lot of things that he do that he don’t have to do,” Benny The Butcher explained. “I know we can say that about a lot of people but it seems to me like he take interest in things like that, and that’s the difference. He realizes his responsibility of him being the top guy. And make no mistake, he’s the top guy. Cole is the top f***ing guy in this s**t right now, you know what I’m saying? And for him to understand there’s a responsibility just says a lot about him, ’cause a lot of these dudes don’t, man."

Benny The Butcher Speaks On J. Cole As A Hip-Hop Leader On The Rap Radar Podcast

In addition to this discourse, the Buffalo, New York native recently gave his thoughts on one of J. Cole's most praised talents as a rapper. At the 2023 BET Hip-Hop Awards, HipHopDX asked him what Cole's best feature of all time is. "Honestly, ‘Johnny P’s Caddy,’" Benny The Butcher remarked, clearly with no sort of bias to a song that appeared on his album. Jokes aside, it definitely deserves that praise regardless of who you are. "I have to rank it at the top. Y'all know why. He’s on there with another spitter. I don’t know, bro, I gotta go check that [Lil Yachty] song out. I was listening to it the other day. I’ma listen to it better, but I think ‘Johnny P’s Caddy’ Cole verse still got the best title."

Meanwhile, what do you think about all this? Is the "No Role Modelz" icon a role model in hip-hop or could he be doing more to carry out the weight of his responsibility?

