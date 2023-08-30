Benny The Butcher Shows Fans The Gold Plaque He Received For J. Cole Collab

Benny The Butcher has been hyping up his new album all year. While it was supposed to be released this month, it never actually arrived, and reports claim that it’s been delayed, though not canceled. He clarified that the original date he announced was just too ambitious and the project wasn’t ready to be released yet. “I wasn’t as ready as I thought I was. Just know when you hear my sh*t it’s gonna be better than all this other sh*t you’ve been hearing all year,” he said in an Instagram video. While the album still hasn’t arrived yet, something else did arrive recently.

In a new video on his Instagram story Benny The Butcher showed off his own brand-new gold plaque. The plaque is for his collaboration with J. Cole “Johnny P’s Caddy,” which dropped on his Tana Talk 4 album last year. In the comments of the post, fans shelled out love for the song and debated over which rapper showed up better. “Platinum in the streets,” reads one of the top comments on the post hyping the song up. “Just so we are clear!!! Benny DID NOT get washed on this record 🤷🏽‍♂️ not even close to a washing,” another commenter clarified. The same sentiment was echoed elsewhere in other comments “Lyrically both yall n*ggahs delivered.”

J. Cole isn’t the only big name in rap that Benny has collaborated with and even more are coming soon. Earlier this year he teased fans with a Lil Wayne verse that is expected to appear on his new album. Video also made the rounds of him running into 50 Cent backstage at a show. While no collaboration between the two has been confirmed it isn’t hard to picture them matching each others styles.

Earlier this month Benny The Butcher also revealed that he got married. In a tweet, he shared with fans that he had tied the knot with longtime girlfriend India. What do you think of Benny The Butcher showing off his gold record in a new video? Let us know in the comment section below.

