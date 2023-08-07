50 Cent And Benny The Butcher Meet Up Backstage

It is not uncommon for other rappers and celebrities to make appearances at their favorite artists shows. For example, Drake brought out Kevin Durant and Lamar Jackson at one of his “It’s All A Blur” shows. Benny The Butcher got the chance to meet up with 50 Cent behind the curtains during “The Final Lap Tour.” Furthermore, 50 is on the road with some other stars from his generation, including Busta Rhymes and R&B legend, Jeremih.

Two of New York’s biggest names in the gangsta rap scene linked up for a photo together and it’s got some people excited. The Instagram photo uploaded to Benny The Butcher’s account is captioned simply, “Fif and Butch.” It is always cool to see two icons that are some of the most respected in the game take a photo together. It is also nice to see the respect these two have for one another, especially when so many rappers are beefing and holding grudges with each other.

Benny The Butcher Posts to Instagram

Fans below the post on Instagram are praying for “Fif and Butch” to join forces on a track. Someone comments, “We need that collab 50 on the hook Benny on the verses!” Another says, “Need that collab soon.” It is fair to see why so many people are dying for this combo because Benny has one of the most distinct and aggressive voices on the mic. His pen game with songs like, “Johnny P’s Caddy,” always makes for a fantastic listen and 50 is one of the best hitmakers in rap for the last 10 to 15 years.

