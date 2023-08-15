Benny The Butcher Confuses Fans With Tweets About Buying A Farm

Benny The Butcher has had a quiet year musically speaking in 2023 by hit standards. But he’s found plenty of way to stay busy. The newest and perhaps the strangest is apparently buying a farm. He took to Twitter to post a text message for his fans earlier this week. “Chillin. Tomorrow we finish up the paperwork on the farm and they sign out %. Get ready,” the message reads. The picture was captioned with text that simply read “we bought a farm.” Fans in the comments immediately tried to decipher exactly why Benny was buying a farm. While many details of the purchase aren’t clear, it’s nonetheless interesting to speculate on.

Just over a week ago Benny The Butcher announced that he had married his longtime girlfriend India. “Real east side dope boy…I married a project princess…me and India officially MARRIED,” his tweet announcing the marriage read. Much like the farm, Benny was short on details like when the marriage took place and what the ceremony was like. Regardless fans poured out support for the rapper and wished him congratulations in the comments.

Earlier this year Benny The Butcher announced a new album called Everybody Can’t Go. Earlier this month Hit-Boy mentioned in a podcast appearance that the project had reportedly been delayed from its original March release date. Later, Benny himself confirmed that news. He explained that he wasn’t ready to release the project like he anticipated he would be when he made the original announcement.

Despite the delay, Benny The Butcher still claims that his upcoming project will be the album of the year. When Everybody Can’t Go does get released it’ll be Benny’s first new album since Tana Talk 4 in 2022. That album contained one of Benny’s biggest hits to date, the J. Cole collaboration “Johnny P’s Caddy” which has racked up 58 million streams since its release. What do you think of Benny The Butcher announcing that he’s buying a farm? Let us know in the comment section below.

