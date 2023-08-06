Benny The Butcher Reveals He’s Married To Longtime Girlfriend India

Benny the Butcher recently took to Twitter/X, revealing that he and his longtime girlfriend India have finally tied the knot. He kept the announcement of the big news short and sweet. “Real east side dope boy…I married a project princess,” the New York native wrote yesterday (August 5). “Me and India officially MARRIED.” Obviously, fans are happy for the lovebirds, who’ve apparently been a thing for years. Benny’s comments quickly became flooded with congratulations, as well as quotes from his 2018 A Friend of Ours track, “India.”

“Most importantly Indy / For the risks she took with me / Put a job on the line / Now helped turn 5 to 50 / And when dough was the object / I went broke in the process / I even got evicted / She kept me low in the projects,” Benny the Butcher raps in the track, which also features El Camino.

Benny The Butcher Announces His Marriage

Real east side dope boy…I married a project princess…me and India officially MARRIED — BENNY THE BUTCHER (@BennyBsf) August 5, 2023

“Congrats. You have done well. Happy blissful life!” one fan comments under the announcement. “Congratulations my man! That’s awesome to hear,” another writes. “Happy for you boss,” someone else tells Benny. It’s unclear when exactly it was that the two of them wed, but nonetheless, supporters are thrilled for them.

Benny the Butcher’s marriage isn’t the only thing he has to be excited about lately. Earlier this year, he announced that his new album, Everybody Can’t Go, would be released this month. Unfortunately, it looks like fans will have to wait a bit longer to hear it. Hit-Boy, who’s been working on the project shared the news on the Elliott Wilson Experience. “It was supposed to come in August but I think it’s getting pushed back,” he explained. With that being said, fans are as pumped as ever to hear his latest offering, which is believed to feature Lil Wayne. Benny shared a snippet last month featuring the rapper. There’s no release date set in stone yet, but stay tuned to HNHH for more updates.

