The rap scene has been graced with the profound lyricism and raw delivery of Benny The Butcher. A member of the music collective Griselda, Benny’s intense wordplay and gritty depictions of life in Buffalo, New York, have earned him a dedicated fanbase. But what if you’ve exhausted Benny’s discography and sought artists with a similar style? Here are some rappers that might whet your appetite for more.

Freddie Gibbs’s rise in the industry mirrors Benny’s journey. Both started from humble beginnings and have since crafted a niche in hardcore hip hop. Freddie, like Benny, paints vivid pictures of his life and experiences in Gary, Indiana, through his lyrics. His music is a blend of raw emotion, street knowledge, and complex narratives that fans of Benny will undoubtedly appreciate.

Roc Marciano’s minimalist production and intricate storytelling echo Benny’s work. A veteran of the New York hip hop scene, Marciano’s music is gritty, grimy, and thoroughly authentic, much like Benny’s. His dense lyricism and use of subtlety to convey profound messages will resonate with fans who appreciate Benny’s lyrical prowess.

When discussing drug-related and street-centric narratives in rap, one cannot overlook Pusha T. As one half of the rap duo Clipse and a solo artist, Pusha T’s lyrical dexterity and vivid storytelling mirror Benny’s gritty tales. Fans of Benny will appreciate Pusha’s intricate rhymes about his experiences and reflections on the drug trade and street life.

Conway The Machine

Sharing the spotlight with Benny in the Griselda collective, Conway The Machine’s music bears striking similarities to Benny’s. His unfiltered lyrics about the harsh realities of street life, combined with his unique flow and delivery, make Conway a must-listen for any Benny fan. The two are long collaborators and can often be heard assisting one another on songs.

Another member of the Griselda collective, Westside Gunn’s style and lyrical content align closely with Benny’s. Gunn’s distinctive high-pitched delivery and vivid descriptions of street life offer a captivating experience similar to listening to Benny.

While these artists share similarities with Benny, they each bring a unique flavor to the table. Their music provides a similar sense of gritty realism and hard-hitting lyricism that fans of Benny will undoubtedly enjoy. Furthermore, exploring their discographies opens up a wealth of music that broadens the listener’s understanding of the genre. Much like Benny’s music, these artists’ work reflects their experiences, offering listeners a deep dive into different perspectives of life on the street.

In conclusion, rap is vast and diverse, with many talented artists who echo Benny The Butcher’s style and content. Whether it’s Freddie Gibbs’ raw emotion, Roc Marciano’s subtle storytelling, Pusha T’s vivid narratives, or the unique deliveries of Conway The Machine and Westside Gunn, there’s plenty to explore and enjoy. So if you’re a fan of Benny and are looking for more, these artists are sure to quench your thirst for gritty, authentic rap music.