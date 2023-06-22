rappers like
- MusicRappers Like Birdman: Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, Young Thug & MoreExplore the influence of Birdman on southern hip-hop, spotlighting artists like Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, Young Thug, Juvenile, and Future.By Jake Skudder
- MusicRappers Like Benny The Butcher: Freddie Gibbs, Roc Marciano, Pusha T & MoreExplore rappers like Benny The Butcher - dive into the gritty, authentic world of Freddie Gibbs, Roc Marciano, Pusha T, and more.By Jake Skudder
- MusicRappers Like Aesop Rock: MF Doom, El-P, Atmosphere And MoreExplore the world of hip-hop artists similar to Aesop Rock. Dive into their lyrical depth and unique sounds in this insightful article.By Jake Skudder
- MusicRappers Like 2 Chainz: Gucci Mane, Future, Migos, Rick Ross & MoreExplore the Southern hip-hop scene with rappers like 2 Chainz. Dive into the sounds of Gucci Mane, Future, Migos, Rick Ross, and T.I.By Jake Skudder
- MusicRappers Like 21 Savage: Metro Boomin, Future, Offset, Kodak Black & MoreExplore the soundscape of rappers who echo 21 Savage's style, including Metro Boomin, Future, Offset, Kodak Black, and Lil Baby.By Jake Skudder
- MusicRappers Like XXXTentacion: Juice WRLD, Lil Peep, Trippie Redd And MoreExplore the lasting influence of XXXTentacion on emo rap, through artists like Ski Mask, Juice WRLD, Lil Peep, and Trippie Redd.By Jake Skudder
- MusicRappers Like MF Doom: Earl Sweatshirt, Aesop Rock, Quasimoto & MoreExplore the profound influence of MF Doom on the hip-hop genre as we spotlight artists like Earl Sweatshirt, Aesop Rock, and more.By Jake Skudder
- MusicRappers Like Kendrick Lamar: Vince Staples, Denzel Curry, Earl Sweatshirt And MoreIf you like Kendrick Lamar, here is a list of artists to include on your playlist, such as J.I.D., Vince Staples, and Denzel Curry.By Jake Skudder