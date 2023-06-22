In the contemporary music scene, there’s no denying the influence and reach of Kendrick Lamar. An artist renowned for his lyrical profundity, dynamic flow, and socio-political commentary, Lamar has effectively reshaped the hip-hop landscape. In this article, we’re showcasing a few other rappers who share similar styles that we think belong on your playlist if they aren’t already.

Read More: Rappers Like Dave: J. Cole, Kendrick Lamar, Stormzy & More

J.I.D.

First on the list is J.I.D., an Atlanta-based rapper. Known for his intricate wordplay and frenetic delivery, J.I.D. shares a lot of Lamar’s qualities in his music. His tracks exude introspective narratives and abstract concepts, much like Kendrick. Moreover, J.I.D.’s ability to explore deep societal issues without compromising the musicality of his songs resonates with Lamar’s approach.

Joey Bada$$

Joey Bada$$ often discusses socio-political issues in his songs. His lyricism, combined with his knack for delivering thought-provoking narratives, reflects a distinct similarity to Lamar’s style. Joey Bada$$’s music, driven by its potent messages, smooth production, and top-tier wordplay, helps listeners to reflect on societal dynamics, much like Lamar’s body of work.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar & J. Cole Praised By Big Daddy Kane For Being “True To Lyricism”

Vince Staples, another rapper who parallels Kendrick Lamar in many ways, hails from Long Beach, California. Staples’ music often explores themes of systemic racism and urban decay, similar to Lamar’s content. His stark portrayal of these realities, coupled with his intricate storytelling ability, echoes Lamar’s discography. Staples’ ability to blend dark themes with sharp commentary illustrates his place in the roster of rappers similar to Kendrick Lamar.

Denzel Curry, a South Florida native, has also drawn comparisons to Kendrick Lamar. Curry’s music balances aggressive beats with intense lyricism, a fusion Lamar often employs. Furthermore, Curry’s ability to seamlessly switch between different flows, coupled with his evocative lyricism, mirrors Lamar’s versatile style.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar Promises He’ll “Be Back” After Governor’s Ball Performance

Earl Sweatshirt, a member of the Odd Future collective, is another rapper who shares Kendrick Lamar’s penchant for introspective and heavy-hitting lyrics. Sweatshirt’s music often delves into mental health issues and personal struggles, a theme Kendrick Lamar frequently explores in his music.

Conclusion/TLDR

In conclusion, Kendrick Lamar’s impact on the hip-hop genre is undeniable, his unique style has paved the way for a new generation of rappers who echo his artistic approach. Artists like J.I.D., Joey Bada$$, Vince Staples, Denzel Curry, and Earl Sweatshirt, while each having their own distinct voice, capture similar have managed to capture some aspects of Lamar’s musical essence, further reinforcing his influence in the genre. As the hip-hop landscape continues to evolve, it’s certain that we will continue to see the echoes of Kendrick Lamar’s artistry in future artists.