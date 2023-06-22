MF Doom, with his unique comic book-inspired persona and intricate lyricism, has left an indelible mark on the hip-hop genre. A number of artists have continued to push the boundaries of rap in a manner that mirrors his distinctive style. Let’s explore some of these rappers who share similarities with the late, great MF Doom.

Earl Sweatshirt: The Lyricist’s Lyricist

Earl Sweatshirt, a member of the Odd Future collective, has earned acclaim for his dense, poetic lyricism. Much like MF Doom, Earl’s writing packs a punch with its rich imagery and layered meanings. He has referenced MF Doom as a major influence, and the intricate wordplay and dark humor in his work bear testament to this.

Aesop Rock: Storytelling Genius

Aesop Rock’s narrative abilities echo the storytelling prowess of MF Doom. Aesop’s abstract lyrics require multiple listens to unravel, and his thematic focus often revolves around personal struggles and societal observations. However, it’s his unique delivery and complex rhyme schemes that call to mind the rhythmic patterns of MF Doom’s flow.

Quasimoto: The Madlib Alter Ego

Quasimoto, an alter ego of acclaimed producer Madlib, shares many stylistic elements with MF Doom. Both artists have a penchant for creating offbeat personas and spinning intricate narratives around them. Quasimoto’s high-pitched, altered vocals and eccentric lyricism bring to mind the whimsical character of MF Doom’s rhymes. Madlib and MF DOOM previously worked together on their classic album, Madvillainy, which reportedly has a sequel coming soon.

Bishop Nehru: The Protégé

Bishop Nehru, a young rapper who collaborated with MF Doom on the album “NehruvianDoom,” also carries Doom’s influence. Furthermore, his conscious lyricism, combined with a laid-back flow, reflects the nuanced storytelling and relaxed delivery that were hallmarks of MF Doom’s style.

Open Mike Eagle: The Art Rap Proponent

Open Mike Eagle, a proponent of the ‘Art Rap’ subgenre, crafts songs that are both intellectually stimulating and emotionally resonant. His use of unconventional song structures and complex lyrical themes mirrors the experimental approach of MF Doom.

Conclusion/TLDR

It’s important to note that while these rappers share similarities with MF Doom, they each have their own unique sound and style. They have taken inspiration from Doom’s work and used it as a springboard to create their own distinctive music.

MF Doom’s influence is immeasurable, and his innovative approach to hip-hop has paved the way for these artists to experiment and push the boundaries of the genre. Despite his untimely passing, Doom’s legacy continues to live on through the work of these rappers and many more.

In conclusion, the artists listed above, with their complex lyricism, unconventional narratives, and unique personas, stand as a testament to MF Doom’s enduring influence on the genre of hip-hop. His creative approach to rap music has inspired a generation of artists to challenge conventions and redefine the boundaries of the genre. Indeed, in the world of underground hip-hop, the spirit of MF Doom is very much alive.