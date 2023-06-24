In the world of emo rap, few names resonate as powerfully as that of XXXTentacion. His raw emotion, genre-blending style, and profound lyrics left a lasting impact on the music industry. This legacy, however, is not confined to his own discography. Many artists, inspired by his work, continue to carry the torch of emo rap, infusing their music with the same elements that defined XXXTentacion’s sound.

In this article, we delve into the world of artists who share a kinship with XXXTentacion, either through stylistic similarities or through their own admission of his influence. We explore the works of Ski Mask the Slump God, a close friend and collaborator of XXXTentacion; Juice WRLD, who carried the emo rap torch after XXXTentacion’s untimely demise; Lil Peep, whose fusion of emo and hip-hop resonated with many of the same fans; Trippie Redd, known for his emotive lyricism; and even Billie Eilish, who shares some of XXXTentacion’s genre-blending tendencies. Join us as we examine how these rappers and artists are continuing the legacy of emo-rap pioneered by XXXTentacion.

Ski Mask The Slump God: A Close Collaborator

Ski Mask the Slump God, a close friend and collaborator of XXXTentacion, shares a similar style. His music often features the same kind of raw emotion and genre-blending that defined XXXTentacion’s work. The two artists grew together in the Florida rap scene, shaping a unique sound that combined elements of punk, rock, and rap.

Juice WRLD: Emo Rap’s Torchbearer

Another artist who has drawn comparisons to XXXTentacion is Juice WRLD. With his heartfelt lyrics and melancholic melodies, Juice WRLD carried the emo rap torch after XXXTentacion’s untimely death. His songs speak to a generation grappling with mental health issues, much like XXXTentacion’s did.

Lil Peep: Emo And Hip Hop Fusion

Lil Peep, another late artist, also shares similarities with XXXTentacion. His fusion of emo and hip-hop elements created a unique sound that resonated with many of the same fans. Although his career was tragically short, his influence on the genre remains strong.

Trippie Redd: Melodic And Emotive

Trippie Redd’s music often channels the same kind of raw emotion that XXXTentacion was known for. His melodic approach to hip-hop mirrors XXXTentacion’s, and his emotional lyricism similarly speaks to a generation of listeners who feel misunderstood.

Billie Eilish: Unconventional And Genre-Blending

While not a rapper, Billie Eilish’s music shares some of XXXTentacion’s genre-blending tendencies. Her dark, moody pop has drawn comparisons to the emo rap genre, and she has spoken openly about her admiration for XXXTentacion.

In Conclusion

While XXXTentacion was a unique artist, his influence can be seen in the work of many other musicians. His blend of rap, rock, and emo struck a chord with a generation of listeners and artists alike. The rappers listed above have all taken cues from XXXTentacion, continuing his legacy in the emo rap genre. His impact on the music world is undeniable, and these artists are a testament to that legacy.

From rappers like Ski Mask the Slump God’s raw energy to Juice WRLD’s melancholic melodies, from Lil Peep’s emo-rap fusion to Trippie Redd’s emotive lyricism, and even to Billie Eilish’s genre-blending pop, these artists carry on the spirit of XXXTentacion in their music. Their work is a testament to the enduring influence of XXXTentacion, proving that his legacy lives on.

Each of these artists, in their own way, has touched on themes and stylistic elements that were key parts of XXXTentacion’s music. They continue to explore the intersections of rap, rock, and emo, and to channel raw emotion into their music.

While XXXTentacion’s life and career were tragically short, his influence continues to ripple through the music world. The artists mentioned in this article, and many others, are proof of the lasting impact that XXXTentacion had on music. They continue his legacy, carrying the torch of emo rap into the future.