XXXTENTACION’s estate has released an official version of the late rapper’s collaboration with Lil Uzi Vert, “I’m Not Human.” The track originally dropped on SoundCloud and YouTube back in January of this year, on what would have been X’s 25th birthday. However, it was eventually taken down due to sampling issues.

The new version of the track is about 50 seconds shorter in length. It arrives on the fifth anniversary of X’s death. He was shot and killed at the age of 20 outside of a motorcycle dealership in Deerfield Beach, Florida on June 18, 2018.

Read More: Lil Uzi Vert Says XXXTENTACION Was His Only Competition On The Anniversary Of His Death

XXXTENTACION & Lil Uzi Vert Team Up

John Cunningham, who produced the song, detailed how it came together in a statement shared by Hip Hop-N-More. “When I was living with Jah in Florida in 2018 we would spend most days in his room, me playing guitar and him singing, and the day he first sang ‘I’m not human’ as I was playing that guitar part we both looked at each other and cracked a smile, knowing it was special,” he recalled. “We listened back to the voice memo he recorded and talked about finishing it, but the few times that we tried recording vocals in the studio the feeling was never the same and he always preferred the original voice memo which is why we chose to keep it in the official version of the song.”

Uzi previously reflected on his relationship with X on the fourth anniversary of his death. “That was, like, my only competition,” Uzi said of XXXTENTACION at the time. “Every time I dropped, he dropped… He would go number one or I would go number one. Either way it was going to go, one of us was going to turn it up.”

Quotable Lyrics

Let all your secrets in my skin

I won’t even tell my best of friends

I know that I’m not from this earth

And I know deep down you are hurt, but

I’m not a human, I’m not a human

Read More: XXXTENTACION & Lil Uzi Vert Team Up On “I’m Not Human”

[Via]