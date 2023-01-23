XXXTENTACION’s estate released a brand new single featuring Lil Uzi Vert this morning.

Today marks what would’ve been XXXTENTACION’s 25th birthday. In celebration, his estate unveiled “I’m Not Human” ft. Lil Uzi Vert, and re-released 2015’s “VERY RARE FREESTYLE” on DSPs.

MIAMI BEACH, FL – OCTOBER 06: Rapper XXXTentacion attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 at The Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theater on October 6, 2017 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET )

On “I’m Not Human,” XXXTENTACION and Uzi deliver an acoustic, melancholic record that further showcases their vocal prowess. The soft, guitar-driven production feels like it could’ve landed on 17. At the same time, Lil Uzi Vert is showcasing his range more than ever before. Though Uzi and X came up around the same time, “I’m Not Human” is the type of record that showcases how well they fuse together.

The two never collaborated together, though Uzi recently explained the friendly competitive spirit between them. During a concert in 2022, he paid homage to the XXXTENTACION on the anniversary of his death.

“That was, like, my only competition,” Uzi said of XXXTENTACION. “Every time I dropped, he dropped… He would go number one or I would go number one. Either way it was going to go, one of us was going to turn it up.”

“I’m Not Human” marks the first piece of music we’ve heard from XXXTENTACION since his 2022 appearance on Ye’s Donda 2. The Chicago artist enlisted X for “True Love,” which was later the only single off of the album to be released on DSPs.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 23: Lil Uzi Vert performs during Rolling Loud at Citi Field on September 23, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images)

As for Lil Uzi Vert, fans are certainly eager for the release of Pink Tape. The rapper unveiled “Just Wanna Rock” in 2022, which he recently performed at Drake’s concert at Apollo Theatre. Reports claim that the upcoming project is due out in February, though Uzi nor his team have confirmed a release date.

Check out XXXTENTACION and Lil Uzi Vert's collaboration below.

Quotable Lyrics

I feel like I need to find my homе, I feel like I’m just some kind of my own

I’m a translucent, wholе different movement

I keep on chasing you, I am just stupid