bad vibes forever
- SongsXXXTENTACION & Lil Uzi Vert Team Up On "I'm Not Human"Lil Uzi Vert appears on XXXTENTACION's latest single. By Aron A.
- MusicXXXTentacion & Lil Wayne "School Shooters" Video PreviewXXXTentacion's estate has announced that a new video for "School Shooters" with Lil Wayne will soon be released.By Alex Zidel
- MusicJuice WRLD Has 2K Unreleased Tracks, Posthumous Album Planned: ReportAre you ready for more Juice WRLD?By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsTrippie Redd Posts Video Of His Ex-Girlfriend Who Allegedly Cheated With 6ix9ineAyleks is a big fan of XXXTentacion's posthumous collaboration with her ex-boyfriend.By Alex Zidel
- NumbersXXXTentacion's "Bad Vibes Forever" Sales Will Gravely Upset His EstateXXXTentacion's final posthumous album did not debut as well as his family had hoped.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTory Lanez Praises XXXTentacion's Songwriting: "Long Live Jah"Tory Lanez pays homage to a former collaborator. By Mitch Findlay
- NumbersXXXTentacion's Team Campaigns For "Bad Vibes Forever" Going #1Triple X's team moves to motivate the masses.By Mitch Findlay
- NumbersXXXTentacion & Roddy Ricch First Week Sales Projections: Who Will Win?Roddy Ricch appears to have the upper hand.By Alex Zidel
- MusicXXXTentacion Fans Aren't Happy About Car He Was Shot In Being Displayed At ExhibitIn poor taste? By Noah C
- NewsJoey Bada$$ & Kemba Join XXXTentacion On "Daemons"Mood musicBy Karlton Jahmal
- NewsLil Wayne Joins XXXTentacion On "School Shooters"Angst and angerBy Karlton Jahmal
- MusicStream XXXTentacion's "Bad Vibes Forever" With Blink-182, Lil Wayne, & MoreTrippie Redd, Tory Lanez, Joey Bada$$ and more appear on the tracklist.By Alex Zidel
- NewsRick Ross Drops Off A Verse On XXXTentacion's "I Changed Her Life" From "Bad Vibes Forever"A short and sweet track.By Erika Marie
- Music VideosXXXTentacion, Trippie Redd, & PNB Rock's "Bad Vibes Forever" Visuals Arrive"Bad Vibes Forever" visuals are upon us. By Mitch Findlay
- GramXXXTentacion Explains "Bad Vibes Forever" Face Tattoo In Video Shared By Trippie ReddThere was a very deep meaning to the "Bad Vibes Forever" concept.By Alex Zidel