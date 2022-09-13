estate
- MusicBiggie Smalls' Estate Reaches Settlement In World Trade Center Pictures LawsuitThis legal dispute centered around the commercial use of the iconic photos of The Notorious B.I.G. with the Twin Towers as their backdrop.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicKid Cudi Voices His Frustrations With Juice WRLD's Team After "INSANO" Collaboration Falls ThroughWe still will not have Cudster and Juice on one track. By Zachary Horvath
- RelationshipsLauren London To Receive Half Of Nipsey Hussle's $11 Million Assets On Behalf Of Son KrossThe only two beneficiaries of Nipsey Hussle's estate are his two kids, Kross and Emani.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicMichael Jackson's Estate Resolves Legal Battle Over Allegedly Stolen BelongingsJeffre Phillips was accused of stealing roughly $1 million worth of property from Michael Jackson's home.By Caroline Fisher
- UncategorizedMo3's Estate Battles With Engineer, Claims He Stole Late Rapper's Vocal TracksMo3's estate calls the engineer an “opportunistic interloper."By Caroline Fisher
- SongsXXXTENTACION's Estate Drops Official Version Of Lil Uzi Vert Collab, "I’m Not Human"XXXTENTACION and Lil Uzi Vert's "I'm Not Human" has gotten an official release on the anniversary of X's passing.By Cole Blake
- MusicCoolio's Estate Receives $173K Demand From Alleged Assault VictimSaid money would stem from a decade-old default judgment in an assault case.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicCoolio's Longtime Manager Takes Over His Estate With No Will In SightAfter no will was found for the late rapper, a Las Vegas judge approved the manager's motion for access to his estate.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicNipsey Hussle's Estate Beats $5 Million LawsuitL.A.-based singer Tasleema Yasin claimed to be an uncredited co-author on the rapper's track "Hussle & Motivate."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicTupac's Estate Reportedly Releasing New Music SoonFour previously unreleased tracks are reportedly included in an upcoming Greatest Hits album.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicJuice WRLD Estate Sells His CatalogThis sale included Juice's released catalog, in addition to hundreds of unreleased tracks.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureWhitney Houston Estate "Disappointed" In Jerrod Carmichael’s Golden Globes JokeThe estate of Whitney Houston isn't happy with Jerrod Carmichael’s joke about the singer from the Golden Globes.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureCoolio's 7 Children Listed As "Probable Beneficiaries" After Rapper Died Without A WillThe rapper died this past September following a suspected heart attack.By Jada Ojii
- MusicTakeoff Died Without A Will, Parents Fighting Over Estate: ReportThe estranged parents are reportedly in conflict over who should control their son’s assets.By Isaac Fontes
- MusicInmate Claims He Is Tupac Reincarnated, Demands Access To Estate: ReportTarnell Leon Jones says he is Tupac.By Rex Provost
- Pop CulturePrince William Inherits $1 Billion 685-Year-Old Estate After Queen Elizabeth II's DeathWhile the majority of Her Majesty's will remains private information, Prince William is confirmed to be inheriting the King's former properties.By Hayley Hynes