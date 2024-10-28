The Notorious B.I.G.'s Estate Member Accused Of Alleged Sexual Harassment By Ex-Publicist

A member of The Notorious B.I.G.'s estate is facing new allegations.

Publicist Jonathan Hays has alleged that a male member of The Notorious B.I.G.'s estate team made unwanted sexual advances toward him. He discussed the alleged incident during a recent interview with AllHipHop published on Sunday afternoon. In doing so, he compared his alleged experience to the allegations against Biggie's frequent collaborator, Diddy.

“My experiences with the Biggie Smalls team turned abominable to say the least,” Hays told the outlet. “Similar to Diddy’s alleged practices, The Notorious B.I.G. estate refused to acknowledge my sexual harassment complaints when I awkwardly came forward. I wouldn’t participate in phone sex, nor would I watch one of the representatives of The Notorious B.I.G estate pleasure himself on a video chat during the pandemic."

The Notorious B.I.G. Attends Billboard Music Awards

American rapper Notorious BIG (born Christopher Wallace) attends the 1995 Billboard Music Awards, New York, New York, December 6, 1996. (Photo by Larry Busacca/WireImage)

He added: "For two years after the disgusting incidents, I lived with regret that I didn’t ‘go along’ with all that freaky ass weirdness, as I was instantly shunned and they terminated the project. I lost a significant amount of money and almost two years of exclusive Biggie work." As for why he didn't speak up, he alleged: “I have strong resources, but in no way could I go up against the estate of The Notorious B.I.G., Diddy, and JAY-Z. It’s only now that I can speak out about this because so many strong women have come forward with lawsuits and alleged criminal complaints against the former Bad Boy mogul.”