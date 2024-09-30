Eric Adams' Subtle Appearance In The Notorious B.I.G.'s "Juicy" Video Resurfaces Amid Indictment

BYCole Blake361 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Celebrity Sightings In New York - September 27, 2024
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 27: New York City Mayor Eric Adams is seen leaving Federal court after being arraigned on corruption charges on September 27, 2024 in New York, New York. Adams has been charged with five offenses: conspiracy to commit wire fraud, federal program bribery, solicitation of a contribution by a foreign national, wire fraud, and bribery. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)
Fans have realized Eric Adams makes an appearance in one of Biggie's iconic music videos.

Eric Adams' minor appearance in the music video for The Notorious B.I.G.'s "Juicy" is resurfacing on social media in the wake of the Mayor of New York's indictment, last week. As caught by HipHopDX, one user shared a screenshot of his appearance on a flyer featured in the video back in 2021 with the caption: "Has anyone noticed that an Eric Adams poster makes a cameo in the video for Biggie Smalls’ 'Juicy?' (h/t: my son.)" In the replies to the post, fans were shocked by the impressive catch. "That is just an incredible pull. Nice work by your son!" one fan wrote in response to the post. Another remarked: "This dude is not one of us-the people. He is a cop."

Following his indictment, Adams faces bribery, campaign finance, and conspiracy offenses. FBI Assistant Director James E. Dennehy said in a statement: “Today’s indictment serves as a sobering moment but also sends a powerful message to every elected official in this country: public service is a profound responsibility, and it should be a noble calling. When that’s perverted by greed and dishonesty, it robs us of our trust. This is a reminder that no one is above the law or beyond reproach.”

Read More: Charleston White Says Diddy Should've Made Eric Adams Repo His Key To New York City

Eric Adams Leaves Manhattan Federal Court

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 27: Mayor of New York City Eric Adams leaving Manhattan Federal Court on September 27, 2024, in New York City. (Photo by NDZ/Star Max/GC Images)

Adams has already denied any wrongdoing, having released a video response, last Wednesday night. He labeled the accusations "entirely false" and "based on lies." Adams told his supporters: "I will fight these injustices with every ounce of my strength, and my spirit. If I am charged, I know I am innocent. I will request an immediate trial so that New Yorkers can hear the truth. New Yorkers know my story. They know where I come from. I have been fighting injustice my entire life. That fight has continued as your mayor."

Eric Adams' Cameo In The "Juicy" Music Video Resurfaces

The drama also comes after his decision to present Diddy with a key to the city of New York has resurfaced online in recent weeks. Diddy is currently residing at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn as he faces charges of sex trafficking and racketeering. He's already pleaded not guilty to the crimes. Be on the lookout for further updates on Eric Adams on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: 50 Cent Changes Tune On Eric Adams, Voices Support For $53 Million Migrant Program

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
...