Eric Adams' Subtle Appearance In The Notorious B.I.G.'s "Juicy" Video Resurfaces Amid Indictment

Fans have realized Eric Adams makes an appearance in one of Biggie's iconic music videos.

Eric Adams' minor appearance in the music video for The Notorious B.I.G.'s "Juicy" is resurfacing on social media in the wake of the Mayor of New York's indictment, last week. As caught by HipHopDX, one user shared a screenshot of his appearance on a flyer featured in the video back in 2021 with the caption: "Has anyone noticed that an Eric Adams poster makes a cameo in the video for Biggie Smalls’ 'Juicy?' (h/t: my son.)" In the replies to the post, fans were shocked by the impressive catch. "That is just an incredible pull. Nice work by your son!" one fan wrote in response to the post. Another remarked: "This dude is not one of us-the people. He is a cop."

Following his indictment, Adams faces bribery, campaign finance, and conspiracy offenses. FBI Assistant Director James E. Dennehy said in a statement: “Today’s indictment serves as a sobering moment but also sends a powerful message to every elected official in this country: public service is a profound responsibility, and it should be a noble calling. When that’s perverted by greed and dishonesty, it robs us of our trust. This is a reminder that no one is above the law or beyond reproach.”

Eric Adams Leaves Manhattan Federal Court

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 27: Mayor of New York City Eric Adams leaving Manhattan Federal Court on September 27, 2024, in New York City. (Photo by NDZ/Star Max/GC Images)

Adams has already denied any wrongdoing, having released a video response, last Wednesday night. He labeled the accusations "entirely false" and "based on lies." Adams told his supporters: "I will fight these injustices with every ounce of my strength, and my spirit. If I am charged, I know I am innocent. I will request an immediate trial so that New Yorkers can hear the truth. New Yorkers know my story. They know where I come from. I have been fighting injustice my entire life. That fight has continued as your mayor."

Eric Adams' Cameo In The "Juicy" Music Video Resurfaces