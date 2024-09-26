50 Cent Raises His Eyebrows At Eric Adams Following Federal Indictment

BYGabriel Bras Nevares283 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2014 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 2 - Show
LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 20: Recording artist Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson of the music group G-Unit performs onstage during the 2014 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on September 20, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)
50 Cent and New York City's current mayor have had their clashes in the past.

50 Cent is one of many celebrities within the hip-hop world and outside of it that have reacted to the vague federal indictment against New York City Mayor Eric Adams. Moreover, this follows a federal investigation concerning claims of corruption against Adams and his close associates. Federal agents are expected to provide more information on the as-of-yet unclear charges later today (Thursday, September 26), but The New York Times reports that it could relate to an alleged conspiracy with Turkey's government for illegal campaign donations from foreign entities. The Big Apple elected Adams as a Democrat in 2021, and three years later, he became the city's first mayor to face criminal charges.

"Oh s**t, what the f**k did you do Eric ?" 50 Cent wrote on Instagram, captioning a picture of Eric Adams. "I never saw the active mayor of NY get indicted." The two had previously clashed over migrant policy for New York City, with Fif eventually coming around on Adams' plans. "I talk to @NYCMayor Eric Adams he broke down why this pilot program was put in place. He appeared to be on point, and on top of things. Now I want to talk to @GovKathyHochul about the laws preventing him from doing things to make the situation better in New York. and where the proposed 2.4 billion she’s planning on spending on migrants is coming from…NOT MY TAXES!"

Read More: Charleston White Says Diddy Should've Made Eric Adams Repo His Key To New York City

50 Cent Responds To Eric Adams Indictment Again

"I will fight these injustices with every ounce of my strength and my spirit," Eric Adams responded to the indictment in a Wednesday address (September 25). "I am innocent. Now, if I am charged, many may say I should resign. Because I cannot manage the city while fighting the case.

"I can also understand how everyday New Yorkers would be concerned that I cannot do my job while I face accusations. But I have been facing these lies for months," Eric Adams continued. "[...] Yet the city has continued to improve. Make no mistake, you elected me to lead this city and lead it I will." Of course, 50 Cent is also wasting no time in making light of the Diddy indictment as well. So we'll see how this all develops.

Read More: 50 Cent Solidifies Diddy Documentary Plans With Netflix

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
...