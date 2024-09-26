50 Cent Raises His Eyebrows At Eric Adams Following Federal Indictment

50 Cent and New York City's current mayor have had their clashes in the past.

50 Cent is one of many celebrities within the hip-hop world and outside of it that have reacted to the vague federal indictment against New York City Mayor Eric Adams. Moreover, this follows a federal investigation concerning claims of corruption against Adams and his close associates. Federal agents are expected to provide more information on the as-of-yet unclear charges later today (Thursday, September 26), but The New York Times reports that it could relate to an alleged conspiracy with Turkey's government for illegal campaign donations from foreign entities. The Big Apple elected Adams as a Democrat in 2021, and three years later, he became the city's first mayor to face criminal charges.

"Oh s**t, what the f**k did you do Eric ?" 50 Cent wrote on Instagram, captioning a picture of Eric Adams. "I never saw the active mayor of NY get indicted." The two had previously clashed over migrant policy for New York City, with Fif eventually coming around on Adams' plans. "I talk to @NYCMayor Eric Adams he broke down why this pilot program was put in place. He appeared to be on point, and on top of things. Now I want to talk to @GovKathyHochul about the laws preventing him from doing things to make the situation better in New York. and where the proposed 2.4 billion she’s planning on spending on migrants is coming from…NOT MY TAXES!"

50 Cent Responds To Eric Adams Indictment Again

"I will fight these injustices with every ounce of my strength and my spirit," Eric Adams responded to the indictment in a Wednesday address (September 25). "I am innocent. Now, if I am charged, many may say I should resign. Because I cannot manage the city while fighting the case.

"I can also understand how everyday New Yorkers would be concerned that I cannot do my job while I face accusations. But I have been facing these lies for months," Eric Adams continued. "[...] Yet the city has continued to improve. Make no mistake, you elected me to lead this city and lead it I will." Of course, 50 Cent is also wasting no time in making light of the Diddy indictment as well. So we'll see how this all develops.