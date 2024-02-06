Eric Adams Responds To 50 Cent: "Maybe He’ll Write A Song About Me"

Eric Adams has responded to 50 Cent's recent criticism of New York City's new $53 million pilot program aimed at aiding migrant families. Speaking at a City Hall press conference, Adams told the rapper to hit him up and he'd be down to explain the program.

"First to Fitty, I have not had one birthday that I have not played his music," Adams said. "So I told 50 Cent to hit me up. I would love to explain it to him so that he can go out and do another tweet of saying, ‘you know what, Eric is just a smart manager, and now we understand why he was elected by the people of the city of New York.'" He further joked: "Maybe he’ll write a song about me."

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 15: SEPTEMBER 15: Sean "Diddy" Combs (L) is seen receiving the Key to the City from Mayor Eric Adams in Times Square on September September 15, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images )

As for the pilot program, it will provide 500 families with pre-paid credit cards that work at bodegas, grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores. The amount on the card varies by size, but the New York Post reports a family of four would get $35 per day for food. 50 shared the report on Instagram, last week, suggesting that Donald Trump could be the "answer" in 2024. “WTF mayor Adams call my phone, I don’t understand how this works somebody explain,” the rapper wrote. “Can’t explain this I’m stuck maybe TRUMP is the answer.”

Eric Adams Addresses 50 Cent's Criticism

It's not the first time 50 has been critical of a Democratic politician on social media as of late. He previously condemned Joe Biden back in October. Be on the lookout for further updates on Eric Adams and 50 Cent on HotNewHipHop.

