50 Cent Calls Out Eric Adams, Suggests Donald Trump Could Be "The Answer"

50 Cent is sick of New York City Mayor Eric Adams and thinks electing Donald Trump in 2024 could be "the answer." He made the remark while sharing a story from the New York Post covering the city's $53 million program, run by Mobility Capital Finance, to help migrant families with short-term hotel stays and food purchases. The program will provide 500 families with credit cards that they can only use at bodegas, grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores. The amount on the card varies by size, but the Post reports a family of four would get $35 per day for food.

"WTF mayor Adams call my phone, I don’t understand how this works somebody explain," 50 wrote in response. "@arimelber can’t explain this I’m stuck maybe TRUMP is the answer." Fans had mixed reactions to the post. One user wrote: "How u a millionaire hating on people getting crumbs," while another suggested: "Trump been the answer."

Eric Adams Speaks At The Brooklyn Tribute To Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 15: Mayor of New York City Eric Adams speaks on stage during 38th Annual Brooklyn Tribute To Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. at BAM Howard Gilman Opera House on January 15, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images for (BAM) Brooklyn Academy of Music )

Ari Melber ended up commenting on the post while referencing Benny The Butcher: "We did do a lot of calls, so sure swap in the Mayor — it can be his turn! Maybe you’re becoming a single-issue voter - some people are - but I’d say there’s more on the line for 2024 than local immigration subsidies. That said, yes immigration policy has tradeoffs; and the US has long struggled with how to welcome many incredible people to enrich the nation - that’s kind of our thing! - while requiring a legal, orderly and fair system when there aren’t enough spots for all… or, 'Everybody can’t go.'" Check out 50 Cent's full post below.

50 Cent Calls Out Eric Adams

A spokesperson for Adams, Kayla Mamelak, told the Post: “Not only will this provide families with the ability to purchase fresh food for their culturally relevant diets and the baby supplies of their choosing, but the pilot program is expected to save New York City more than $600,000 per month, or more than $7.2 million annually." 50 Cent isn't the only rapper to voice their support for Donald Trump as of late. Sexyy Red also says she wants the former President back in office. Be on the lookout for further updates on 50 Cent and Donald Trump on HotNewHipHop.

