Sexyy Red Supports Donald Trump: “We Need Him Back In Office”

Sexyy Red is making her political beliefs known. In a recent episode of Theo Von's podcast called "This Past Weekend," the "Pound Town," rapper openly expressed her support for controversial former president Donald Trump. She made her stance on Trump very clear, discussing her opinion on wanting him back in office and saying that "the hood" loves him. She pointed out that Trump's appeal has grown in certain neighborhoods (such as her own), emphasizing that while initial perceptions portrayed him as potentially racist and making degrading remarks about women, his actions in recent times have garnered him support in the hood, in her opinion.

"I like Trump," Sexyy Red admitted during the interview. "Yeah, they support him in the hood. At first I don't think people was f***king with him. They thought he was racist, saying little s**t against women," she continued. "But once he started getting Black people out of jail and giving people that free money. Awe, baby, we love Trump. We need him back in office."

Moreover, Sexyy Red highlighted the impact of Trump's policies, particularly his efforts to release Black individuals from incarceration and provide monetary assistance to those in need. Expanding on her enthusiasm, she specifically mentioned being a fan of the stimulus checks distributed during Trump's presidency. "We need him back, because, baby, them checks," she said. "Trump, we miss you," she exclaimed.

However, the praise for Trump didn't end there. Sexyy Red went further to express her amusement at Trump's personality, describing him as "funny." She mentioned that she enjoyed watching him engage in candid conversations, even if they included him making bold or provocative remarks. She appreciated his unfiltered style, saying, "He funny. We need people like him." "I used to be watching him talking to people. He used to be calling people fat," she continued. "He just bold." Sexyy Red's endorsement of Donald Trump aligns her with other artists, including Kodak Black, who has been a vocal supporter since being granted a presidential pardon by Trump in 2020. Stay tuned to HNHH for more music news.

