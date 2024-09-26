New York City Mayor Eric Adams Indicted On Federal Criminal Charge

BYElias Andrews136 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
New York City Mayor Eric Adams
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 21: New York City Mayor Eric Adams attends the annual German American Steuben Parade on September 21, 2024, on 5th Avenue in New York City. (Photo by Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images)
The story is developing.

Eric Adams is in hot water. The New York City Mayor has been indicted on at least one federal criminal charge. The New York Times broke the news on September 25, following an investigation that went on for months. Adams had previously been a subject of speculation regarding fundraising violations. The outlet confirmed the indictment, but did not specify what the charges were. They are currently sealed. Adams is the first Mayor in New York City history to be indicted while in office.

The investigation against Eric Adams was launched in November 2023. The New York City Mayor had several laptops and cell phones seized by the FBI. Several outlets, including The New York Times, said that Adams was suspected of being influenced by the Turkish government to place its consulate in a Manhattan building. The "foreign influence" was a big point of concern, as was the alleged desire for consulate approval despite possible safety issues. It has yet to be announced who will represent the Mayor during his federal case. Adams issued a video statement refuting the government's claims as "false."

Read More: New York City Mayor Eric Adams Laughs At Unique Idea Regarding Diddy's Key To The City

AOC Urged Eric Adams To Resign As Mayor

Eric Adams has maintained his innocence throughout the FBI's investigation. He previously told the Associated Press that he was being persecuted for "standing his ground" in a historically corrupt city. "I always knew that if I stood my ground for New Yorkers that I would be a target," he claimed. "A target I became. If I am charged, I am innocent, and I will fight this with every ounce of my strength and spirit." Despite Adams' assertion of innocence, other politicians have called for his resignation as NYC Mayor.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez demanded that Eric Adams step down mere hours before he was formally indicted. The controversial politician took to X (formerly Twitter) to make her concerns seen and heard. "The flood of resignations and vacancies are threatening government function," she asserted. "Nonstop investigations will make it impossible to recruit and retain a qualified administration." Adams' indictment has only strengthened AOC's stance. There will be much, much more to this story as the details of the indictment get released to the public.

Read More: Charleston White Says Diddy Should've Made Eric Adams Repo His Key To New York City

[via]

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias is a music writer at HotNewHipHop. He joined the site in 2024, and covers a wide range of topics, including pop culture, film, sports, and of course, hip-hop. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Friday, especially when it comes to the coverage of new albums and singles. His favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
...