New York City Mayor Eric Adams Indicted On Federal Criminal Charge

The story is developing.

Eric Adams is in hot water. The New York City Mayor has been indicted on at least one federal criminal charge. The New York Times broke the news on September 25, following an investigation that went on for months. Adams had previously been a subject of speculation regarding fundraising violations. The outlet confirmed the indictment, but did not specify what the charges were. They are currently sealed. Adams is the first Mayor in New York City history to be indicted while in office.

The investigation against Eric Adams was launched in November 2023. The New York City Mayor had several laptops and cell phones seized by the FBI. Several outlets, including The New York Times, said that Adams was suspected of being influenced by the Turkish government to place its consulate in a Manhattan building. The "foreign influence" was a big point of concern, as was the alleged desire for consulate approval despite possible safety issues. It has yet to be announced who will represent the Mayor during his federal case. Adams issued a video statement refuting the government's claims as "false."

AOC Urged Eric Adams To Resign As Mayor

Eric Adams has maintained his innocence throughout the FBI's investigation. He previously told the Associated Press that he was being persecuted for "standing his ground" in a historically corrupt city. "I always knew that if I stood my ground for New Yorkers that I would be a target," he claimed. "A target I became. If I am charged, I am innocent, and I will fight this with every ounce of my strength and spirit." Despite Adams' assertion of innocence, other politicians have called for his resignation as NYC Mayor.