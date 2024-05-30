New York City Mayor Eric Adams Laughs At Unique Idea Regarding Diddy's Key To The City

Eric Adams has been contemplating what do with Diddy's Key to NYC.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has been hit with some challenges ever since he took office. Overall, he isn't exactly the most popular man in the world. Many are unimpressed with the changes he has made to the city and public transportation in particular. Moreover, some believe the city has become way too overpoliced since he took office. Now, however, Adams faces a new dilemma thanks to the allegations against Diddy. As Adams suggested last week, he is thinking of revoking the artist's key to the city.

Recently, Adams was on 94.7’s “Jonesy in the Morning” radio show. It was here where he was asked again about the Diddy scandal and the footage of the artist hitting Cassie. Adams reiterated that it was disgusting and that he may have to take his key of the city away. “That video, as you saw, was really, really painful to watch,” Adams explained. “As a person who has two sisters, you know, I was really troubled by it.”

Eric Adams Is Taking The Allegations Seriously

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 28: Mayor Eric Adams speaks at the Billie Holiday Theatre in Restoration Plaza on July 28, 2022 in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood of Brooklyn borough in New York City. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Eventually, host Tarsha Jones joked “If all else fails, just change the locks." This subsequently led to a hearty laugh from Adams who found the comment amusing. All-in-all, it isn't that easy, especially since the city has never had to do something like this. At this stage, there is no telling if they even can revoke his key. Only time will tell what happens next for Diddy as many look to distance themselves from him.