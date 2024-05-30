New York City Mayor Eric Adams Laughs At Unique Idea Regarding Diddy's Key To The City

BYAlexander Cole399 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
New York Mayor Eric Adams Holds Press Availability At City Hall
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 08: New York City Mayor Eric Adams holds a press availability at a news conference on January 08, 2024 in New York City. The mayor discussed the continuing migrant crisis in New York among other issues facing America's largest city. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Eric Adams has been contemplating what do with Diddy's Key to NYC.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has been hit with some challenges ever since he took office. Overall, he isn't exactly the most popular man in the world. Many are unimpressed with the changes he has made to the city and public transportation in particular. Moreover, some believe the city has become way too overpoliced since he took office. Now, however, Adams faces a new dilemma thanks to the allegations against Diddy. As Adams suggested last week, he is thinking of revoking the artist's key to the city.

Recently, Adams was on 94.7’s “Jonesy in the Morning” radio show. It was here where he was asked again about the Diddy scandal and the footage of the artist hitting Cassie. Adams reiterated that it was disgusting and that he may have to take his key of the city away. “That video, as you saw, was really, really painful to watch,” Adams explained. “As a person who has two sisters, you know, I was really troubled by it.”

Read More: Eric Adams To Appear On "Drink Champs," Fans Are Not Amused

Eric Adams Is Taking The Allegations Seriously

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 28: Mayor Eric Adams speaks at the Billie Holiday Theatre in Restoration Plaza on July 28, 2022 in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood of Brooklyn borough in New York City. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Eventually, host Tarsha Jones joked “If all else fails, just change the locks." This subsequently led to a hearty laugh from Adams who found the comment amusing. All-in-all, it isn't that easy, especially since the city has never had to do something like this. At this stage, there is no telling if they even can revoke his key. Only time will tell what happens next for Diddy as many look to distance themselves from him.

Let us know what you think of the decision Mayor Eric Adams has to make, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that he should revoke Diddy's key to the city? Would that send a message or do you find it to be an empty gesture at this juncture? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: 50 Cent Condemns Joe Biden But Says He Has “No Political Aspirations”

[Via]

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
recommended content
Diddy, Eric AdamsPoliticsEric Adams Is Looking Into Revoking Diddy’s Key To NYC Following Cassie Assault Video1.5K
New York Mayor Eric Adams Holds Press Availability At City HallPoliticsEric Adams Responds To 50 Cent: "Maybe He’ll Write A Song About Me"1361
Mayor Elect Eric Adams Celebration PartyPoliticsJordan Coleman, Son Of Eric Adams, Discusses Rap Career Ahead Of New Single1.5K
Veteran's Day Parade Held In New York CityPoliticsEric Adams Sued For Sexual Assault, New York City Mayor Denies Claims: Report998