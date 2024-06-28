Diddy Day In Miami Has Been Canceled

Diddy has been embroiled in all sorts of controversies as of late. Overall, he was accused of sexual assault and sex trafficking by his ex, Cassie. Since that time, Diddy has received various other allegations and lawsuits. Furthermore, he has had numerous endorsements taken away from him. Anyone who was associated with the mogul has distanced themselves from him. Moreover, it seems like there isn't much he can do or say to change the narrative.
Recently, Diddy lost his "Diddy Day" in Miami beach. According to a report from the Miami Herald, Diddy Day typically goes down on October 13th. However, due to his allegations, they are revoking this. Overall, this news comes amid the artist's key to New York being revoked. Although it is rare for this kind of thing to happen, Mayor Eric Adams believes it was necessary.
Diddy Is Losing His Endorsements
“The Key to the City of New York is presented to individuals whose service to the public and the common good rises to the highest level of achievement, and who act as a model for fellow and future New Yorkers,” Mayor Eric Adams wrote.. “After internal deliberations, the Key to the City of New York committee recommended nullifying and rescinding Mr. Combs’ Key. I have accepted their recommendation, and am requesting that Mr. Combs immediately return his Key to the City to New York City Hall, Office of the Mayor.”
