Diddy Sends His Key To New York City Back To Mayor Eric Adams After Cassie Video Reveal

Celebrity Sightings In London - November 09, 2023
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 09: Naomi Campbell and Diddy are seen celebrating Diddy's Birthday at The BoTree on November 09, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images/Getty Images)
NYC's Mayor Eric Adams sent Diddy a letter to two addresses earlier this month, and a couple of days later, they reportedly got the key.

When Diddy received the key to the city of New York back in September of 2023, it wouldn't take long for this accolade to become moot. Sexual assault, abuse, and sex trafficking allegations quickly emerged through various bombshell lawsuits against the Bad Boy mogul, which led the city's Mayor Eric Adams to discuss what would happen with the key with its selection committee. Reportedly, TMZ obtained two letters from Adams, one to Combs Entertainment LLC's New York offices and another to a California equivalent, asking Sean Combs to return the key. Moreover, these went out on June 4th, and according to sources with alleged direct knowledge of the situation who reportedly spoke to TMZ, he gave the key back by June 10.

"Like many people, I was deeply disturbed by recent video footage of Sean 'Diddy' Combs assaulting his then partner," Mayor Eric Adams' letter began, as they presumably sent two copies of the same letter to the different addresses. "I strongly condemn these actions and stand in solidarity with all survivors of domestic and gender-based violence. Our city has worked tirelessly to make sure survivors are heard and seen by our administration.

Diddy Performs At O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 07: Diddy performs at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire in a special one night only event at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire on November 07, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Getty Images for Sean Diddy Combs)

"The Key to the City of New York is [for] individuals whose service to the public and the common good rises to the highest level of achievement, and who act as a model for fellow and future New Yorkers," the letter to Diddy went on. "After internal deliberations, the Key to the City of New York committee recommended nullifying and rescinding Mr. Combs' key. I have accepted their recommendation, and am requesting that Mr. Combs immediately return his Key to the City of New York City Hall, Office of the Mayor, 1st Floor, New York, NY 10007, Attn: Camille Joseph Varlack. The city record will [update] to reflect our decision. Sincerely, Eric Adams, Mayor."

"This Key to the City was rescinded by Mayor Eric Adams on June 4, 2024, via a formal letter due to actions of domestic and gender-based violence committed by Mr. Combs," the city record now reads. Nevertheless, for those unaware, Diddy issued an apology after the video of him assaulting Cassie surfaced. However, on all other fronts in the various lawsuits against him, he continues to claim his innocence.

