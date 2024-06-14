What Happened To The Diddy Dirty Money Group?

Diddy Dirty Money were a chart-topping trio for a brief time, before disappearing just as quickly as they arrived.

Right now, Diddy seems to be completely radioactive, as his many alleged crimes and instances of misconduct have placed his every move under intense scrutiny. As a result, fans have been hyper-fixating on every nook and cranny of his decades-spanning legacy. This includes the existence of the short-lived group Diddy Dirty Money, which released one album and two mixtapes before seemingly dropping off of the face of the Earth. Despite their brief tenure behind the mic, Diddy's Dirty Money released some chart-topping hits. So, what exactly happened to the group, and where are they today? Let's take a moment to look into the history of the R&B trio, and see what we can uncover about their legacy.

The Group Consisted Of Diddy And Two Bad Boy Signees

The members that comprised Diddy Dirty Money include Diddy himself, as well as Dawn Richard and Kalenna Harper. Richard was a winner of Diddy's reality television show Making The Band on MTV, and originally signed with Bad Boy as part of the all-girl group Danity Kane. The label initially brought on Harper as a songwriter after she found similar success penning hits for several major industry names. In numerous interviews, Diddy expressed an interest in teaming with the women on his label for an album, in order to create love songs that provide both a male and female perspective.

In 2009, Diddy Dirty Money was formed, and the trio began cranking out major hits such as "Loving You No More" featuring Drake, "Coming Home" with Skylar Grey, and "Angels," which featured a posthumous verse from The Notorious B.I.G. The group's only studio album Last Train To Paris released in December 2010, and peaked at number 7 on the US Billboard 200.

Diddy Followed Other Interests

While Diddy has never directly spoken on why Dirty Money stopped producing records after the success of Last Train To Paris, Dawn Richard and Kalenna Harper agree that the mogul had other investments to tend to. During a 2023 interview with Vibe, Harper explained, "It was never another album because Cîroc was his next album. He’s like, ‘Do I keep dealing with these two baldhead b****es, or do I jump on this Cîroc that ain’t gon talk back? ...Dirty Money started to become something that he didn’t think was going to happen. Dawn, she’s exceptional at what she does—he didn’t think two Leo women was going to come in and body that s*** like we did.”

Dawn Richard seems to echo these claims, explaining in an interview with Billboard, “It died out. I think Puff was tired. He had so many different things going on. I think he wanted to produce and act a little bit more. Sometimes you don’t have a choice. If we would have wanted to continue, and he couldn’t do it, then there’d be no sense in it."

There Was A Recent Reunion Track

Despite the downfall of Diddy's Dirty Money, the trio seems to still be on good terms. In fact, Diddy even recruited his former group-mates for a reunion song on his 2023 album The Love Album: Off the Grid. The track, which is titled "Deliver Me," is the third song on the album, and also features vocals from Busta Rhymes. Unfortunately, the song may be one of the projects that led to Diddy's downfall, as it features production credits from Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones. Lil Rod's lawsuit against Diddy regarding payment for his work on the album is largely considered to be the first domino in the ongoing legal trouble the Bad Boy exec is facing.