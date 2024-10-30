Kalenna Harper Labels Cassie "Naive" In Passionate Defense Of Diddy

Kalenna Harper isn't buying Dawn Richard's allegations either.

Kalenna Harper came to the defense of Diddy during a recent interview with Break Beat Media. Discussing Cassie's lawsuit against the Bad Boy mogul, Harper labeled her "naive" and downplayed the legitimacy of her allegations. She had accused Diddy of alleged physical and sexual violence throughout their relationship, which he denied. They ended up settling the lawsuit just one day after Cassie filed.

“Love her to death. Naive. Like getting high. She likes partying,” Harper said about the singer, as caught by Bossip. “I saw Cassie grow up from a little girl. That was willing to, like, give everybody motherf***ing, you know, lap dances, basically. You know, get drunk and just have a good, like, model time.” Months after the lawsuit, CNN published resurfaced security camera footage of Diddy hitting Cassie at a hotel in 2016.

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 13: (L-R) Kalenna Harper, Sean "Diddy" Combs, and Dawn Richard of Diddy-Dirty Money visit "Late Show With David Letterman" at the Ed Sullivan Theater on December 13, 2010, in New York City. (Photo by Donna Ward/Getty Images)

Harper also discussed the lawsuit filed by her former collaborator, Dawn Richard. It was one of numerous lawsuits alleged victims came forward with in the wake of Cassie's allegations. “I don’t f**k with Dawn like that. And I’m going to f***ing stand no business,” she said. “I didn’t see that. What I saw was what the f**k is going on with you because you act all weird. You’re a weird b***h.” Harper and Richard were both members of Dirty Money with Diddy. She previously denied having witnessed any of the abuse mentioned by Richard in a statement shortly after she filed the lawsuit.

